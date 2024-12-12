Vendee Globe race leader Charlie Dalin heads into Pacific

Vendee Globe race leader Charlie Dalin (MACIF Santé Prévoyance) has less than a day left in the Indian Ocean and probably one more gybe to make before the Pacific.

Dalin’s lead over Seb Simon (Groupe Dubreuil) staying quite steady as the second placed skipper still maintains equable speeds even without a functioning starboard foil.

Ten skippers have now passed Cape Leeuwin, the most recent being Paul Meilhat (Biotherm) at 22:13hrs UTC, the winner of the 2020-21 Vendée Globe Yannick Bestaven (Maître CoQ V) 23:22hrs UTC last night.

as they pass successively under Australia towards the longitude of Tasmania and the exit door out of an Indian Ocean which has been mean and merciless.

Looking at the passage times is a reminder how much closer this race is than anything we have seen before on the Vendée Globe, just 51 minutes between 5th placed Jérémie Beyou (Charal) and 6th placed Nicolas Lunven (HOLCIM PRB) after 32 days racing for example.



The little posse of three, Benjamin Dutreux (Guyot Environnement- Water Family), Romain Attanasio (FORTINET Best Western) and Pip Hare (Medallia) remain in stronger winds with unruly, messed up seas which are still making it hard to press the boats hard and go faster. Dutreux has a 100 miles advance on the chasing duo.

Meantime after reporting cracking to the forward bulkhead of Medallia Tuesday morning, Briton Pip Hare has completed her programme of composite repairs and allowed the repair to cure whilst at the same time not losing too many hard earned miles to 15th placed Romain Attanasio (Fortinet-Best Western).

Vendee Globe Leaders at 10:00 hrs GMT Thursday 12 December 2024

1st FRA Charlie Dalin MACIF Santé Prévoyance

2nd FRA Sébastien Simon GROUPE Dubreuil – 328 nm to leader

3rd FRA Yoann Richomme PAPREC ARKÉA

4th FRA Thomas Ruyant VULNERABLE

5th FRA Jérémie Beyou CHARAL

6th FRA Nicolas Lunven HOLCIM – PRB

7th GBR Sam Goodchild VULNERABLE – 855 nm to leader

8th FRA Paul Meilhat Biotherm

9th FRA Yannick Bestaven MAÎTRE COQ V

10th GER Boris Herrmann MALIZIA – SEAEXPLORER

11th SUI Justine Mettraux Teamwork-Team Snef

12th FRA Clarisse Crémer L’OCCITANE en Provence

13th GBR Samantha Davies Initiatives-Cœur – 1396 nm to leader

14th FRA Benjamin Dutreux GUYOT ENVIRONNEMENT – WATER FAMILY

15th FRA Romain Attanasio FORTINET – BEST WESTERN

16th GBR Pip Hare MEDALLIA – 1986 nm to leader

17th FRA Damien Seguin GROUPE APICIL

18th FRA/GER Isabelle Joschke MACSF

19th SUI Alan Roura HUBLOT

20th FRA Jean Le Cam TOUT COMMENCE EN FINISTERE – ARMOR-LUX

