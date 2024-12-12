World Sailing approves updated Transgender and Non-Binary Eligibility Policy

World Sailing approved the ‘Transgender and Non-Binary Eligibility Policy’ at its 2024 Annual Conference in Singapore.

The latest version (edition B dated 9/11/2024) of the policy document can be found in the Medical section of World Sailing’s registry of policies which are available to download.

The latest version of the ‘Transgender and Non-Binary Eligibility Policy’ comes into effect on 1 January 2025 and applies to cases arising after that date falling within its scope.

This Policy applies globally, regulating the eligibility conditions for participation in Events and competitions taking place around the world as defined in the Policy and to those sailing in such Events.

Events covered by the World Sailing Policy include:

World or continental championships of any Olympic Class World Sailing World Championships World Sailing Youth World Championships World Sailing World Cup Series World Sailing Inclusive World Championships World Sailing Match Racing World Championships Olympic Games and Paralympic Games, and any events used as ranking and/or qualifying events for such; and Any event where World Sailing is the Organising Authority.

World Sailing Policies are available to download here . . .