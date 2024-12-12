International Moth Worlds head to New Zealand for a late 2024 championship

The 2024 International Moth World Championship open in Manly, New Zealand, 30 December 2024 to 9 Jan 2025.

Renowed as a stepping stone to America’s Cup pending circuits, and SailGP’s ever expanding circuit. Although it helps if your CV also has an Olympic gong or two buried in the small print.

Keen Mothies will get two bites of the cherry in 2025, with the 2024 version packing in a major Aussie/Kiwi/USA entry at the Dec/Jan event in New Zealand, before the Europeans pile into Lake Garda in July for the 2025 championship.



British entries include:

Ed Gatehouse, Hattie Rogers, Matthew Stark, Philip Rees, Rupert Jagtiani and Simon Hiscocks