Optimist 2024 World Championship – Racing resumes with final series races

Racing resumed with the final series races of the Optimist Worlds in Mar del Plata, Argentina.

Arthur Back of Brazil (4, 3) keeps his lead after two final series races, with compatriate Eduardo Essinger (3, 1) moving into second place.

Spain’s Joan Domingo (1, -31) is now third and Mateo Carbonell of Spain now fourth and Iason Panagopoulos fifth.

Britain’s Leo Gosling (14, 25) dropped is 17th.

Optimist 2024 Worlds – Leaders after 2 final series races (255 entries)

1st BRA 4273 Arthur BACK – – 4 3 – – 15 pts

2nd BRA 4120 Eduardo ESSINGER BACKHEUSER – – 3 1 – – 23 pts

3rd ESP 3689 Joan DOMINGO – – 1 -31 – – 31 pts

4th ESP 3611 Mateo CARBONELL – – 11 8 – – 32 pts

5th GRE 3180 Iason PANAGOPOULOS – – 1 4 – – 38 pts

6th CRO 1357 Bepo DUPLANČIĆ – – 4 9 – – 45 pts

7th USA 217 Pablo MUNOZ MONTES – – 4 -20 – – 47 pts

8th URU 118 Máximo ORTIZ BERTOLETTI – – 17 7 – – 51 pts

9th USA 216 Marcus DURLACH – – 5 12 – – 53 pts

10th BRA 4337 Joana FREITAS – – 3 6 – – 58 pts

GBR

17th GBR 6668 Leo GOSLING – – 14 25 – – 76 pts

Other GBR:

38th GBR 6674 Harry DRAPER

48th GBR 6673 Hugo FLETCHER

49th GBR 6672 Eliana EDWARDS

80th GBR 6670 Pippa SHEPHERD

Full results available here . . .