Optimist 2024 World Championship – Racing resumes with final series races

Racing resumed with the final series races of the Optimist Worlds in Mar del Plata, Argentina.
Arthur Back of Brazil (4, 3) keeps his lead after two final series races, with compatriate Eduardo Essinger (3, 1) moving into second place.
Spain’s Joan Domingo (1, -31) is now third and Mateo Carbonell of Spain now fourth and Iason Panagopoulos fifth.
Britain’s Leo Gosling (14, 25) dropped is 17th.
Optimist 2024 Worlds – Leaders after 2 final series races (255 entries)
1st BRA 4273 Arthur BACK – – 4 3 – – 15 pts
2nd BRA 4120 Eduardo ESSINGER BACKHEUSER – – 3 1 – – 23 pts
3rd ESP 3689 Joan DOMINGO – – 1 -31 – – 31 pts
4th ESP 3611 Mateo CARBONELL – – 11 8 – – 32 pts
5th GRE 3180 Iason PANAGOPOULOS – – 1 4 – – 38 pts
6th CRO 1357 Bepo DUPLANČIĆ – – 4 9 – – 45 pts
7th USA 217 Pablo MUNOZ MONTES – – 4 -20 – – 47 pts
8th URU 118 Máximo ORTIZ BERTOLETTI – – 17 7 – – 51 pts
9th USA 216 Marcus DURLACH – – 5 12 – – 53 pts
10th BRA 4337 Joana FREITAS – – 3 6 – – 58 pts
GBR
17th GBR 6668 Leo GOSLING – – 14 25 – – 76 pts
Other GBR:
38th GBR 6674 Harry DRAPER
48th GBR 6673 Hugo FLETCHER
49th GBR 6672 Eliana EDWARDS
80th GBR 6670 Pippa SHEPHERD