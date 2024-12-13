Ian Williams into quarter-final in World Match Racing Tour Shenzhen Bao’an

The quarter-finalists for the 2024 World Match Racing Tour Shenzhen Bao’an Final have been determined following the completion of the repechage round.

France’s Aurélien Pierroz won the repechage, finishing with a 6-1 record and topping the leaderboard on countback over Britain’s Ian Williams, who also finished with a 6-1 score.

Following the repechage the quarter-final pairings are:

Ian Garreta (FRA) vs. Cole Tapper (AUS)

Eric Monnin (SUI) vs. Aurélien Pierroz (FRA)

Johnie Berntsson (SWE) vs. Nick Egnot-Johnson (NZL)

Chris Poole (USA) vs. Ian Williams (GBR)

The 2024 World Match Racing Tour Shenzhen Bao’an Final continues tomorrow, with quarter-final racing scheduled to begin at 1000 local time.