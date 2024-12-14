Vendee Globe – Damien Seguin injured when broach tears off chainplate leaving a hole in the hull

Damien Seguin was injured when in strong wind conditions and heavy seas, a chainplate was torn off and caused a leak on board Groupe APICIL, which is now under control.

Seguin was sailing downwind a little before 06:30 UTC on Friday, 13 December, on port tack under three reefs and a storm jib at the time. The boat broached to windward in a strong gust and Damien heard a loud noise. A chainplate had torn off its anchor point, leaving a hole in the hull.

There were two repair attempts, the first failed because of a wave, and Damien was thrown against a stanchion. He suffered an impact to the neck and ear, with slight bleeding and pain in his knee. However, he continued and the second attempt at the repair was successful.



His shore-based technical team is currently working on a procedure to improve the system put in place by Seguin and a procedure to repair the hull from the inside.

17th placed Seguin is taking care of his injuries, and the boat remains in good condition.

The weather conditions should improve on Sunday afternoon, when the wind should drop below 30 knots and the sea below 6 metres.

Charlie Dalin (MACIF Santé Prévoyance) retains a 200 mile lead for the moment, but Yoann Richomme (PAPREC ARKÉA) has moved up to second place, ahead of Sébastien Simon (Groupe Dubreuil).

Third placed Simon is making slower progress with a broken foil. At 06:00 UTC today these two boats were 33nm apart.

Britain’s Sam Goodchild (VULNERABLE) in seventh place is currently sailing in 15-20 knots of breeze ahead of a ridge of high pressure.

As they pass south of New Zealand a ridge of low pressure, with very strong winds and quite big waves, is expected and if they don’t outrun it then they will get run over by it.

Vendee Globe Leaders at 10:00 hrs GMT Saturday 14 December 2024

1st FRA Charlie Dalin MACIF Santé Prévoyance

2nd FRA Yoann Richomme PAPREC ARKÉA – 158 nm to leader

3rd FRA Sébastien Simon GROUPE Dubreuil

4th FRA Thomas Ruyant VULNERABLE

5th FRA Jérémie Beyou CHARAL

6th FRA Nicolas Lunven HOLCIM – PRB

7th GBR Sam Goodchild VULNERABLE – 828 nm to leader

8th FRA Yannick Bestaven MAÎTRE COQ V

9th FRA Paul Meilhat Biotherm

10th GER Boris Herrmann MALIZIA – SEAEXPLORER

11th SUI Justine Mettraux Teamwork-Team Snef

12th GBR Samantha Davies Initiatives-Cœur – 1217 nm to leader

13th FRA Clarisse Crémer L’OCCITANE en Provence

14th FRA Benjamin Dutreux GUYOT ENVIRONNEMENT – WATER FAMILY

15th GBR Pip Hare MEDALLIA – 1751 nm to leader

16th FRA Romain Attanasio FORTINET – BEST WESTERN

17th FRA Damien Seguin GROUPE APICIL

18th FRA/GER Isabelle Joschke MACSF

19th FRA Jean Le Cam TOUT COMMENCE EN FINISTERE – ARMOR-LUX

20th SUI Alan Roura HUBLOT

See latest rankings here . . .