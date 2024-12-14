Mateo Carbonell Challenges Leader at final day of Optimist World Championship

Spain’s Mateo Carbonell dominated the penultimate day of the Optimist World Championship in Mar del Plata, Argentina.

Reading the course expertly and securing a decisive victory in the single race completed on Friday, he climbs from 4th to 2nd place in the overall standings.

He now counts an 8 and 1 and has 33 overall points, ten points off leader Arthur Back of Brazil, counting a 3 and 7 for 22 pts.

Leo Gosling was again best scoring Brit with an 18th and moves into 15th overall.

Saturday’s final promises winds of 10-12 knots from the Southeast . . . the podium is wide open.

Optimist 2024 Worlds – Leaders after 3 final series races (255 entries)

1st BRA 4273 Arthur BACK – – 3 -21 7 – – 22 pts

2nd ESP 3611 Mateo CARBONELL – – 8 -31 1 – – 33 pts

3rd GRE 3180 Iason PANAGOPOULOS – – 4 -15 3 – – 41 pts

4th BRA 4120 Eduardo ESSINGER BACKHEUSER – – 1 19 -27 – – 42 pts

5th ESP 3689 Joan DOMINGO – – -31 17 15 – – 46 pts

6th USA 217 Pablo MUNOZ MONTES – – -20 13 10 – – 57 pts

7th USA 216 Marcus DURLACH – – 12 3 6 – – 59 pts

8th CRO 1357 Bepo DUPLANČIĆ – – 9 8 -34 – – 71 pts

9th SWE 4921 Alexander GAVELFÄLT FORSSÉN – – 21 -43 13 – – 72 pts

10th ESP 3634 Iker MUGICA – – 14 2 8 – – 77.4 pts

GBR

15th GBR 6668 Leo GOSLING – – 25 9 18 – – 94 pts

34th GBR 6674 Harry DRAPER – – 27 -34 23 – – 167 pts

50th GBR 6673 Hugo FLETCHER – – 29 50 -59 – – 221 pts

51th GBR 6672 Eliana EDWARDS – – 53 33 -58 – – 224 pts

81th GBR 6670 Pippa SHEPHERD – – 11 16 36 – – 196 pts

Full results available here . . .