Smash and Grab – Jason Panagopoulas claims 2024 World Title in final race

Jason Panagopoulas of Greece sweept to victory at the 2024 Optimist World Championship with his two final race scores, a 2 and 4, moving him 9pts ahead of long-time leader, Brazil’s Arthur Back.

Panagopoulas started the final day 19pts off the lead, but Back (13, -24) and Spain’s second placed Mateo Carbonell (11, 25) were unable to match the low scoring of Panagopoulas, who already had three race wins and a low discard of 15.

Jason Panagopoulas finally adds the World title to his three European titles.

Marta Mansito ESP won the Women’s title (11 overall) with second Maria Anna Makri GRE, and third Nina Marusic CRO third.

Leo Gosling finished best scoring Brit in 13th overall.

Optimist 2024 Worlds – Final leaders after 11 races (255 entries)

1st GRE 3180 Jason PANAGOPOULOS – – 4 -15 3 2 4 – – 47 pts

2nd BRA 4273 Arthur BACK – – 3 21 7 13 -24 – – 56 pts

3rd ESP 3611 Mateo CARBONELL – – 8 -31 1 11 25 – – 69 pts

4th ESP 3689 Joan DOMINGO – – -31 17 15 18 9 – – 73 pts

5th USA 217 Pablo MUNOZ MONTES – – -20 13 10 3 15 – – 75 pts

6th BRA 4120 Eduardo ESSINGER BACKHEUSER – – 1 19 27 -42 10 – – 79 pts

7th SWE 4921 Alexander GAVELFÄLT FORSSÉN – – 21 -43 13 5 14 – – 91 pts

8th USA 216 Marcus DURLACH – – 12 3 6 16 -47 – – 96 pts

9th ESP 3634 Iker MUGICA – – 14 2 8 14 7 – – 98.4 pts

10th FRA 3113 Mathias KRAUSS – – 5 22 16 1 11 – – 103 pts

11th ESP 3640 Marta MANSITO – – -65 28 4 10 6 – – 115 pts

12th GRE 3184 Maria Anna MAKRI – – -48 39 5 8 21 – – 126 pts

13th GBR 6668 Leo GOSLING – – 25 9 18 6 -40 – – 130 pts

Other GBR:

27th GBR 6674 Harry DRAPER

44th GBR 6673 Hugo FLETCHER

49th GBR 6672 Eliana EDWARDS (12th woman)

81st GBR 6670 Pippa SHEPHERD

Full results available here . . .