Ian Williams and his Pindar by Manuport Logistics team of Jon Gundersen, Richard Sydenham, and Gerry Mitchell are crowned 2024 Match Racing World Champions.

Williams is now an eight-time match racing world champion after beating New Zealand’s Egnot-Johnson in a dramatic final that went to six races.

The 2024 World Match Racing Tour Shenzhen Bao’an Final completed Sunday 15 December.