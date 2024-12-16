Vendee Globe – Pip Hare dismasted Sunday night south of Australia

After being dismasted last night at around 21:45hrs UTC some 800 miles south of Australia Pip Hare has secured Medallia and has set a jury rig and is making slow but steady progress.

She is uninjured but her indefatigable spirit has taken a big hit.

Typical of Pip she had just sent a cheery video the night before, “It is so beautiful here.” she grinned beneath her trademark woolly hat.



So far nothing has been reported as to what might have happened but we will get updates in the day.

Medallia is not damaged and Pip is trying to come to terms with things.

Hare is unfortunately not the only one with difficulties.

Faced with a breakage on part of his rigging, The Hungarian sailor Szabolcs Weöres (New Europe, 38th) seems to be sailing in the direction of South Africa.

While further away, downwind of Saint-Paul Island, Antoine Cornic (Human Immobilier, 33rd) dropped his anchor early in the morning to try to repair his mainsail traveller, despite still very rough seas.

Benjamin Ferré (14th), skipper of Monnoyeur – DUO for a JOB, has had a trying time dealing with damage to his keel ram Sunday night. The diagnosis was made quite quickly: there is a part of he cylinder that literally exploded and shattered part of the cylinder material and caused an oil leak.

In a voice message sent Sunday to the organization at midday, Denis Van Weynbergh (37th) reported that he has problems with his wind vanes.

He is sailing at reduced speed and is looking for solutions to repair it so he does not have to replace his wind vane with the spare one, which would mean climbing the mast.