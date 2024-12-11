Sam Davies just had an “interesting” night . . . We ended up tacking, sails against, boat lying at almost 90 degrees

Hello! I just had an “interesting” night. And there, don’t panic. I no longer have a pilot, no more electronics, I can’t even tilt the keel to help straighten the boat . . .

But in the end, it was better to leave the boat lying down and go inside to try to turn the electricity back on. It’s a bit impressive but the sails don’t sway and the boat was stable without needing the pilot.

So, walking on the walls instead of the bottom, I climbed into the boat to access the switches to try to get it going again. There you have to be patient.

Finally I managed to find some energy and slowly, taking my time, I put the boat back in the right place and we were off again.

Last night (Tuesday) Sam Davies reported that while charging the batteries with the engine (alternator).

She was 2/3 charged with the boat moving fast in the rough sea when suddenly, everything cut out – no more info, no more pilot, no more computer – complete BLACK-OUT!

So the boat went super fast in a heap with a wave and she was thrown out of her seat in the cockpit – without time to grab the helm! And ended up tacking, sails against, boat lying at almost 90 degrees.

The hydrogenerator tore off its support, so she is holding on to the engine charges and the solar panels at the moment.

The only problem is – Sam don’t know exactly where the fault is coming from – and has had to re-test several times to try to understand. So that’s several blackouts and several figures of speech with the boat lying on the water each time.

It’s not very reassuring and it’s not very fast either!

Vendee Globe Leaders at 18:00 hrs GMT Wenesday 11 December 2024

1st FRA Charlie Dalin MACIF Santé Prévoyance

2nd FRA Sébastien Simon GROUPE Dubreuil – 305 nm to leader

3rd FRA Yoann Richomme PAPREC ARKÉA

4th FRA Thomas Ruyant VULNERABLE

5th FRA Jérémie Beyou CHARAL

6th FRA Nicolas Lunven HOLCIM – PRB

7th GBR Sam Goodchild VULNERABLE – 834 nm to leader

8th FRA Paul Meilhat Biotherm

9th FRA Yannick Bestaven MAÎTRE COQ V

10th GER Boris Herrmann MALIZIA – SEAEXPLORER

11th SUI Justine Mettraux Teamwork-Team Snef

12th FRA Clarisse Crémer L’OCCITANE en Provence

13th GBR Samantha Davies Initiatives-Cœur – 1377 nm to leader

14th FRA Benjamin Dutreux GUYOT ENVIRONNEMENT – WATER FAMILY

15th FRA Romain Attanasio FORTINET – BEST WESTERN

16th GBR Pip Hare MEDALLIA

17th FRA Damien Seguin GROUPE APICIL

18th FRA Jean Le Cam TOUT COMMENCE EN FINISTERE – ARMOR-LUX

19th FRA/GER Isabelle Joschke MACSF

20th SUI Alan Roura HUBLOT

