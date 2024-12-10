iQFOiL Olympic Class to downsize rig size from January 2025 to appeal to wider diversity of builds

The iQFOiL Olympic Class fleets will adopt new sail sizes that encourage greater accessibility and smoother transitions between youth and senior categories.

Under the newly approved changes:

Women and Youth Women will transition from the 8m² sail to a 7.3m² (new design) sail

Men will switch from the 9m² sail to an 8m² (current Women and Youth design) sail

Both categories will adopt the existing 490 (4.90m) mast to align with the revised sail sizes

Athletes will debut the updated configuration at the iQFOiL International Games in Lanzarote, from 27 January to 2 February 2025, marking the first official event under the new rules.

These updates reflect a commitment to making the iQFOiL Class more inclusive for athletes of all body sizes.

The new equipment supports a more level playing field, providing a competitive platform for sailors of a greater diversity of builds from different nations and continents.

The switch also aims to create a better progression for younger athletes moving up from youth to senior categories. With the new senior sails matching those used in the youth fleet, the transition will be smoother, reducing additional costs and minimising training adjustments.

The new equipment has been tested by iQFOiL athletes and approved by World Sailing, with a focus on ensuring compliance with the highest standards of performance and reliability.

Jaime Navarro, World Sailing Director of Technical and Offshore . . .

“The decision aims to further align the equipment with the intended weight targets that guided the selection of the iQFOiL for the Olympic Games to meet the needs of a diverse, global athlete base. These changes come at a pivotal moment, following their first Olympic cycle where we’ve gathered extensive data on performance and athlete development whilst also offering athletes stability and clarity as we move into the next cycle.”