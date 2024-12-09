Optimist 2024 World Championship – Arthur Back of Brazil tops qualifier races

Arthur Back of Brazil keeps his lead with six races completed at the Optimist Worlds in Mar del Plata, Argentina.

Back had a 2 and discards his 4th to lead by two points.

Best of the final day of qualifying was Spain’s Joan Domingo with back to back wins to move into second. Mateo Carbonell of Spain with a 1 and 11 slips to third.

Another double winner was Eduardo ESSINGER of Brazil who is in fourth overall.

Britain’s Leo Gosling dropped to 15th after discarding a 30 , and recovering with a 14th.

Some other good results for the British competitors: Pippa SHEPHERD and Hugo FLETCHER each taking a 2nd place, Harry DRAPER a 6th and Eliana EDWARDS a 16th.

Optimist 2024 Worlds – Leaders after Day 3, 6 races (255 entries)

1st BRA 4273 Arthur BACK – – 1 2 1 2 2 -4 – – 8 pts

2nd ESP 3689 Joan DOMINGO – – -4 4 3 1 1 1 – – 10 pts

3rd ESP 3611 Mateo CARBONELL – – 2 2 7 1 1 -11 – – 13 pts

4th BRA 4120 Eduardo ESSINGER BACKHEUSER – – 5 3 4 1 -6 3 – – 16 pts

5th USA 217 Pablo MUNOZ MONTES – – 3 6 1 4 -16 4 – – 18 pts

6th GRE 3180 Iason PANAGOPOULOS – – -15 8 1 8 1 1 – – 19 pts

7th GRE 3184 Maria Anna MAKRI – – 10 -27 5 5 3 3 – – 26 pts

8th SWE 4921 Alexander GAVELFÄLT FORSSÉN – – -10 10 6 3 4 5 – – 28 pts

9th CRO 1357 Bepo DUPLANČIĆ – – 4 6 -26 7 7 4 – – 28 pts

10th USA 22684 Alexander MONTAGU – – 1 5 23 -25 2 2 – – 33 pts

11th ARG 4038 Juan Sebastian PROPERZI – – 6 9 8 4 -14 7 – – 34 pts

12th ESP 3640 Marta MANSITO – – -30 15 2 6 5 9 – – 37 pts

13th USA 216 Marcus DURLACH – – 7 14 2 10 -21 5 – – 38 pts

14th NED 3497 Maurits MELENS – – 1 3 14 -29 13 8 – – 39 pts

15th GBR 6668 Leo GOSLING – – 9 1 9 9 -30 14 – – 42 pts

Other GBR:

41st GBR 6674 Harry DRAPER

47th GBR 6673 Hugo FLETCHER

48th GBR 6672 Eliana EDWARDS

82nd GBR 6670 Pippa SHEPHERD

Full results available here . . .