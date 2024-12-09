Optimist 2024 World Championship – Arthur Back of Brazil tops qualifier races

Arthur Back of Brazil keeps his lead with six races completed at the Optimist Worlds in Mar del Plata, Argentina.
Back had a 2 and discards his 4th to lead by two points.
Best of the final day of qualifying was Spain’s Joan Domingo with back to back wins to move into second. Mateo Carbonell of Spain with a 1 and 11 slips to third.
Another double winner was Eduardo ESSINGER of Brazil who is in fourth overall.
Britain’s Leo Gosling dropped to 15th after discarding a 30 , and recovering with a 14th.
Some other good results for the British competitors: Pippa SHEPHERD and Hugo FLETCHER each taking a 2nd place, Harry DRAPER a 6th and Eliana EDWARDS a 16th.
Optimist 2024 Worlds – Leaders after Day 3, 6 races (255 entries)
1st BRA 4273 Arthur BACK – – 1 2 1 2 2 -4 – – 8 pts
2nd ESP 3689 Joan DOMINGO – – -4 4 3 1 1 1 – – 10 pts
3rd ESP 3611 Mateo CARBONELL – – 2 2 7 1 1 -11 – – 13 pts
4th BRA 4120 Eduardo ESSINGER BACKHEUSER – – 5 3 4 1 -6 3 – – 16 pts
5th USA 217 Pablo MUNOZ MONTES – – 3 6 1 4 -16 4 – – 18 pts
6th GRE 3180 Iason PANAGOPOULOS – – -15 8 1 8 1 1 – – 19 pts
7th GRE 3184 Maria Anna MAKRI – – 10 -27 5 5 3 3 – – 26 pts
8th SWE 4921 Alexander GAVELFÄLT FORSSÉN – – -10 10 6 3 4 5 – – 28 pts
9th CRO 1357 Bepo DUPLANČIĆ – – 4 6 -26 7 7 4 – – 28 pts
10th USA 22684 Alexander MONTAGU – – 1 5 23 -25 2 2 – – 33 pts
11th ARG 4038 Juan Sebastian PROPERZI – – 6 9 8 4 -14 7 – – 34 pts
12th ESP 3640 Marta MANSITO – – -30 15 2 6 5 9 – – 37 pts
13th USA 216 Marcus DURLACH – – 7 14 2 10 -21 5 – – 38 pts
14th NED 3497 Maurits MELENS – – 1 3 14 -29 13 8 – – 39 pts
15th GBR 6668 Leo GOSLING – – 9 1 9 9 -30 14 – – 42 pts
Other GBR:
41st GBR 6674 Harry DRAPER
47th GBR 6673 Hugo FLETCHER
48th GBR 6672 Eliana EDWARDS
82nd GBR 6670 Pippa SHEPHERD