Charlie Dalin passes Cape Leeuwin, Monday 9 December

Charlie Dalin passed the longitude of Cape Leeuwin, Monday 9 December, at 14:12:58 UTC, after 29d 02h 10min 58s of racing.

While second placed Seb Simon (Groupe Dubreuil) is managing to keep up the high average speeds despite losing the most important part of his starboard foil Sunday.

Right now he has more wind than leader Charlie Dalin (MACIF Santé Prévoyance) who has been slowed to around 12-15kts at times today as he nudges into the influence of a big area of high pressure which is pulsing in from the NW, squeezed by an east moving depression which is affecting his ‘hunters’.

Louis Burton reaches Cape Town

After officially announcing his retirement from the race on 4 November after sustaining serious damage to a mechanical element of his IMOCA’s rigging, Louis Burton (Bureau Vallee), reached the South African port of Cape Town Sunday morning.

Vendee Globe Leaders at 14:00 hrs GMT Monday 9 December 2024

1st FRA Charlie Dalin MACIF Santé Prévoyance

2nd FRA Sébastien Simon Groupe Dubreuil – 155nm to leader

3rd FRA Yoann Richomme PAPREC ARKÉA

4th FRA Thomas Ruyant VULNERABLE

5th FRA Jérémie Beyou CHARAL

6th FRA Nicolas Lunven HOLCIM – PRB

7th GBR Sam Goodchild VULNERABLE

8th FRA Paul Meilhat Biotherm

9th FRA Yannick Bestaven MAÎTRE COQ V

10th GER Boris Herrmann MALIZIA – SEAEXPLORER

11th SUI Justine Mettraux Teamwork-Team Snef

12th GBR/FRA Samantha Davies Initiatives-Cœur

13th FRA Clarisse Crémer L’OCCITANE en Provence

14th FRA Benjamin Dutreux GUYOT ENVIRONNEMENT – WATER FAMILY

15th FRA Romain Attanasio FORTINET – BEST WESTERN

16th GBR Pip Hare MEDALLIA

17th FRA Damien Seguin GROUPE APICIL

18th FRA Jean Le Cam TOUT COMMENCE EN FINISTERE – ARMOR-LUX

19th FRA/GER Isabelle Joschke MACSF

20th SUI Alan Roura HUBLOT

See latest rankings here . . .