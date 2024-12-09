Charlie Dalin passes Cape Leeuwin, Monday 9 December

Charlie Dalin passed the longitude of Cape Leeuwin, Monday 9 December, at 14:12:58 UTC, after 29d 02h 10min 58s of racing.
While second placed Seb Simon (Groupe Dubreuil) is managing to keep up the high average speeds despite losing the most important part of his starboard foil Sunday.
Right now he has more wind than leader Charlie Dalin (MACIF Santé Prévoyance) who has been slowed to around 12-15kts at times today as he nudges into the influence of a big area of high pressure which is pulsing in from the NW, squeezed by an east moving depression which is affecting his ‘hunters’.
Louis Burton reaches Cape Town
After officially announcing his retirement from the race on 4 November after sustaining serious damage to a mechanical element of his IMOCA’s rigging, Louis Burton (Bureau Vallee), reached the South African port of Cape Town Sunday morning.
Vendee Globe Leaders at 14:00 hrs GMT Monday 9 December 2024
1st FRA Charlie Dalin MACIF Santé Prévoyance
2nd FRA Sébastien Simon Groupe Dubreuil – 155nm to leader
3rd FRA Yoann Richomme PAPREC ARKÉA
4th FRA Thomas Ruyant VULNERABLE
5th FRA Jérémie Beyou CHARAL
6th FRA Nicolas Lunven HOLCIM – PRB
7th GBR Sam Goodchild VULNERABLE
8th FRA Paul Meilhat Biotherm
9th FRA Yannick Bestaven MAÎTRE COQ V
10th GER Boris Herrmann MALIZIA – SEAEXPLORER
11th SUI Justine Mettraux Teamwork-Team Snef
12th GBR/FRA Samantha Davies Initiatives-Cœur
13th FRA Clarisse Crémer L’OCCITANE en Provence
14th FRA Benjamin Dutreux GUYOT ENVIRONNEMENT – WATER FAMILY
15th FRA Romain Attanasio FORTINET – BEST WESTERN
16th GBR Pip Hare MEDALLIA
17th FRA Damien Seguin GROUPE APICIL
18th FRA Jean Le Cam TOUT COMMENCE EN FINISTERE – ARMOR-LUX
19th FRA/GER Isabelle Joschke MACSF
20th SUI Alan Roura HUBLOT