Nick CRAIG and Toby LEWIS win high speed Datchet Flyer

Datchet SC did a fantastic job of getting three average lap races completed in winds gusting towards 30kts over the weekend.

Nick CRAIG and Toby LEWIS swapped their B14 for an RS400 to win the Sailing Chandlery Datchet Flyer with two race wins, discarding a second place.

Nick and Toby were also the fastest hitting a sustained 13.6 kts.

In second, and first Youth, was Jess POWELL in an ILCA 4, and third Ben FLOWER in an ILCA 7.

Twelve ultra keen entries completed all three races, with Datchet’s Dan GOODMAN in his Waszp surviving the first race to take the scoring entries to 13.

Sailing Chandlery 2024 Datchet Flyer – Final leaders after 3 races (53 entries)

1st RS400 Nick CRAIG and Tobytastic LEWIS – – Frensham Pond SC -2 1 1 – – 2 pts

2nd ILCA 4 / Laser 4.7 Jess POWELL – – Draycote Water SC -5 3 2 – – 5 pts

3rd ILCA 7 / Laser Ben FLOWER – – Paignton SC 1 5 (54.0 DNC) – – 6 pts

4th 470 Joseph WARWICKER and Adam AZIZ – – Bough Beech SC 4 2 -5 – – 6 pts

5th ILCA 4 / Laser 4.7 Cornielle LePrince and – – Greig City Academy -6 4 3 – – 7 pts

6th RS200 Tom AHLHEID and Tristan AHLHEID – – Frensham Pond SC 3 -8 4 – – 7 pts

7th Devoti D-Zero Thomas SOUTHWELL – – Lee On Solent SC -8 7 6 – – 13 pts

8th ILCA 4 / Laser 4.7 Max GUIGUET-BELCHER – – Greig City Academy -10 6 8 – – 14 pts

9th ILCA 6 / Laser Radial Finlay COCHRANE – – Yorkshire Dales SC 7 -9 7 – – 14 pts

10th RS Aero 7 Andrew BARNETT – – Island Barn RSC 9 10 -11 – – 19 pts

11th RS200 Bridgitte NEE and Sam NEE – – Frensham Pond SC -12 11 9 – – 20 pts

12th Topper Sophie FORBES – – Bartley SC -13 12 10 – – 22 pts

13th Waszp Daniel GOODMAN – – Datchet Water SC 11 (54.0 DNC) 54.0 DNC – – 65 pts

Full results available here . . .