Optimist 2024 World Championship – New leader after Day 2

Two more races completed at the Optimist Worlds in Mar del Plata, Argentina.

New leader is Arthur Back of Brazil with another 1, 2 scoreline on 6 pts. Into second is Mateo Carbonell of Spain with a 7 and 1 tied on 12pts with Joan Domingo with a 3 and 1.

Britain’s Leo Gosling took a 9 and 10 and moves into 8th with 29 pts.

Eliana Edwards GBR was also moving in the right direction, a 20 and 5 moving her forty odd places into 37th.

Optimist 2024 Worlds – Leaders after Day 2, 4 races (255 entries)

1st BRA 4273 Arthur BACK – – 1 2 1 2 – – 6 pts

2nd ESP 3611 Mateo CARBONELL – – 2 2 7 1 – – 12 pts

3rd ESP 3689 Joan DOMINGO – – 4 4 3 1 – – 12 pts

4th BRA 4120 Eduardo ESSINGER BACKHEUSER – – 5 3 4 1 – – 13 pts

5th USA 217 Pablo MUNOZ MONTES – – 3 6 1 4 – – 14 pts

6th URU 118 Máximo ORTIZ BERTOLETTI – – 2 2 5 17 – – 26 pts

7th ARG 4038 Juan Sebastian PROPERZI – – 6 9 8 4 – – 27 pts

8th GBR 6668 Leo GOSLING – – 9 1 9 10 – – 29 pts

9th SWE 4921 Alexander GAVELFÄLT FORSSÉN – – 10 10 6 3 – – 29 pts

10th PER 372 Emilio BOLIVAR MUÑOZ – – 5 7 18 2 – – 32 pts

Other GBR:

37th GBR 6672 Eliana EDWARDS

40th GBR 6674 Harry DRAPER

50th GBR 6673 Hugo FLETCHER

91st GBR 6670 Pippa SHEPHERD