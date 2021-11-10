Morris and Fillmore win RS800s at Harken RS End of Seasons Regatta

Tom Morris and Guy Fillmore of Hayling Island SC won the RS800 End of Season Regatta and completed the double with overall victory in the National Tour series.
National Champions Morris and Fillmore were very much the windy weather, in-form team at Rutland Water, winning all five races.
Second were Hugh Shone and Fiona Hampshire with a string of second places, with Luke and Emma McEwen taking third place.
This win confirmed victory for Morris and Fillmore on the Rooster National Tour series.
Second were Luke and Emma McEwen and in third Hugh Shone and Fiona Hampshire.
RS800 Harken End of Seasons Regatta – Final after 5 races
1st Tom Morris and Guy Fillmore Hayling Island SC – – 4 pts
2nd Hugh Shone and Fiona Hampshire Swanage SC – – 8 pts
3rd Luke McEwen and Emma McEwen Royal Lymington YC – – 11 pts
4th Cameron Moss and Darrol Moss Lyme Regis SC – – 25 pts
5th Fred Lord and Louise Gale Carsington SC – – 32 pts
6th Debbie Clark and Daniel Goodman QMSC – – 36 pts
6th Bryn Abendstern and Sam McKay Rutland SC – – 36 pts
6th Robert Loverage and Dominick Burke Grafham Water SC – – 36 pts
RS800 Rooster National Tour – Final after 5 events (32 entries)
1st Thomas Morris and Guy Fillmore Hayling Island SC
2nd Luke McEwen and Emma McEwen Royal Lymington YC
3rd Hugh Shone and Fiona Hampshire / Becky Diamond Swanage SC
4th Tom Bucktrout / Robert Loverage and Dom Burke GWSC
5th Cameron Moss and Darrol Moss Lyme Regis SC
6th Fred Lord and Louise Gale Carsington SC
7th Joshua Poat and Robbie Cherry / Hattie Field Chew Valley Lake SC
8th Joseph Bradley and Ben Bradley / Henry Jameson Hayling Island SC
9th Leo Wilkinson / Sam Jones and Sam Jones / Richie Thurlby Maidenhead SC
10th Ralph Singleton and Mike Chapman / James Wilkinson Restronguet SC
11th Grace Fell and Tim Gratton Beadnell SC
12th Paul Jenkins and Peter Jenkins Eastbourne Sovereign SC
13th Robert Gullan and Tristan Jaques Hayling Island SC
14th James Curtis and Tom Walker Grafham Water SC
15th Phil Walker and John Mather Hayling Island SC