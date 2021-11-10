Morris and Fillmore win RS800s at Harken RS End of Seasons Regatta

Tom Morris and Guy Fillmore of Hayling Island SC won the RS800 End of Season Regatta and completed the double with overall victory in the National Tour series.

National Champions Morris and Fillmore were very much the windy weather, in-form team at Rutland Water, winning all five races.

Second were Hugh Shone and Fiona Hampshire with a string of second places, with Luke and Emma McEwen taking third place.

This win confirmed victory for Morris and Fillmore on the Rooster National Tour series.

Second were Luke and Emma McEwen and in third Hugh Shone and Fiona Hampshire.

RS800 Harken End of Seasons Regatta – Final after 5 races

1st Tom Morris and Guy Fillmore Hayling Island SC – – 4 pts

2nd Hugh Shone and Fiona Hampshire Swanage SC – – 8 pts

3rd Luke McEwen and Emma McEwen Royal Lymington YC – – 11 pts

4th Cameron Moss and Darrol Moss Lyme Regis SC – – 25 pts

5th Fred Lord and Louise Gale Carsington SC – – 32 pts

6th Debbie Clark and Daniel Goodman QMSC – – 36 pts

6th Bryn Abendstern and Sam McKay Rutland SC – – 36 pts

6th Robert Loverage and Dominick Burke Grafham Water SC – – 36 pts

RS800 Rooster National Tour – Final after 5 events (32 entries)

1st Thomas Morris and Guy Fillmore Hayling Island SC

2nd Luke McEwen and Emma McEwen Royal Lymington YC

3rd Hugh Shone and Fiona Hampshire / Becky Diamond Swanage SC

4th Tom Bucktrout / Robert Loverage and Dom Burke GWSC

5th Cameron Moss and Darrol Moss Lyme Regis SC

6th Fred Lord and Louise Gale Carsington SC

7th Joshua Poat and Robbie Cherry / Hattie Field Chew Valley Lake SC

8th Joseph Bradley and Ben Bradley / Henry Jameson Hayling Island SC

9th Leo Wilkinson / Sam Jones and Sam Jones / Richie Thurlby Maidenhead SC

10th Ralph Singleton and Mike Chapman / James Wilkinson Restronguet SC

11th Grace Fell and Tim Gratton Beadnell SC

12th Paul Jenkins and Peter Jenkins Eastbourne Sovereign SC

13th Robert Gullan and Tristan Jaques Hayling Island SC

14th James Curtis and Tom Walker Grafham Water SC

15th Phil Walker and John Mather Hayling Island SC