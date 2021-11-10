49er and 49erFX Asian Championships – Titles decided

Asian Title winners at the Asian Championship were KC Ganapathy andh Varun Thakkar (IND) in the 49er and Molly Highfield and Sandi Choi (HKG) in the 49erFX.

For Asian countries, the hunt is already on for the Asian Games in 10 months time.

The Indian team is actually the largest of any nation here in Oman, with a total of six teams. The Hong Kong team might be the most committed, with the teams landing first of any squad to warm up for the Championship.

Overall victory in the 49er fleet went to went to Umpierre Hernan and Diz Fernando URU, with second Andrew Mollerus and Ian Macdiarmid of the USA.

In the 49erFX overall winners were Odile Van Aanholt and Elise de Eujter NED with Highfield and Choi HKG second.

New teams from America, Poland, Denmark and Britain in the 49er and France from the FX are in contention for the World titles starting next week.

Gold medalists Martine Grael with Kahena Kunze (BRA) have yet to land here in Oman so the 49erFX teams are curious to see the form of the world’s top female pair after they won their second straight gold medals in the skiff.

James Peters and Fynn Sterrit (GBR), return to the 49er circuit. The pair were riding high after winning the 2019 Sailing World Cup in Tokyo, and a bronze at the 2018 European Championship but didn’t earn selection for Team GB to the Games.

After some time away from sailing, they are back to try and write a new story for Paris.

The Nacra 17 teams opted against having a warm up regatta, in part because much of the fleet is already at the top of their Game.

The Silver and Bronze medal teams from Tokyo, John Gimson with Anna Burnett (GBR) and Paul Kohloff with Alica Stuhlemmer (GER), are back and ready to race again.

Asian 49er Championship – Final Leaders after 11 races, 2 discard (30 entries)

1st URU Umpierre Hernan and Diz Fernando – – 52.0 pts

2nd USA Andrew Mollerus and Ian Macdiarmid – – 59.0 pts

3rd DEN Fredrik Rask and Jacob Precht – – 64.0 pts

4th POL Domince Buksak and Szyon Wierzbicki – – 75.0 pts

5th USA Ian Barrows and Hans Henken – – 79.0 pts

6th GBR Jack Hawkins and Chris Thomas – – 90.0 pts

7th GER Jakob Meggendorfer and Andeas Spranger – – 91.0 pts

8th NED Bart Lambriex and Floris Van de Weiken – – 95.0 pts

9th GBR James Peters and Fynn Skerritt – – 100.0 pts

10th IND KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar – – 119.0 pts

11th IRL Robert Dickson and Sean Waddilove – – 121.0 pts

12th FRA Fischer Kevin and Delpech Noe – – 125.0 pts

13th FRA Fischer Erwan and Clement Pequin – – 133.0 pts

14th AUT Bildstein Benjamin and Hussl David – – 147.0 pts

15th POL Mikoaj Staniul and Jakub Sztorch – – 149.0 pts

16th OMA Musab Al Hadi and Walid Al Kendi – – 153.0 pts

Asian 49erFX Championship – Final Leaders after 12 races, 2 discard (10 entries)

1st NED Odile Van Aanholt and Elise de Eujter – – 28.0 pts

2nd HKG Molly Highfield and Sandi Choi – – 43.0 pts

3rd FRA Lara Granier and Amelie Riou – – 44.0 pts

4th AUT Laura Schoefegger and Lina Forthofer – – 45.0 pts

5th BEL Isaura MAENHAUT and Anouk Geurts – – 45.0 pts

6th FIN Ronja Gronblom and Veera Hokka – – 48.0 pts

7th FRA Lounadina Mathilde and Riou Marine – – 48.0 pts

8th CZE VERONIKA ZIVNA and Katerina Zivna – – 84.0 pts

9th IND Harshita Tomar and Sweta Shervegar – – 87.0 pts

10th OMA Ibtisam AL Salmi and Marwa AL Khaifi – – 121.0 pts