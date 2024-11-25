iQFOiL Asian Championships and International Games a true test of skill, patience, and endurance

The 2024 iQFOiL Asian Championships and International Games have officially concluded after a week of complicated racing in Shenzhen.

Despite challenging light wind conditions throughout the event, the championship showcased exceptional performances and crowned its new Asian champions across all categories.

The Senior Men completed both Quarterfinal and Semifinal races, while the Senior Women competed only in the Quarterfinal. Despite the limited opportunities to race in the final stages, the performances highlighted the athletes’ adaptability and determination to secure their titles in light and shifty wind conditions.

Congratulations to all participants and a huge thank you to the organizers, the Chinese Yachting Association, China Shenzhen Marina Club, all the sailing officials and volunteers that made this an unforgettable event.

Final Leading Standings 2024:

Top 3 Senior Women

Jie DU (CHN 111)

Zheng YAN (CHN 37)

Xianting HUANG (CHN 3)

Top 3 Senior Men

Kun BI (CHN 1)

Jiaxin JIANG (CHN 011)

Jingye HUANG (CHN 18)

Top 3 U19 Women

Wing Tung CHOY (HKG 34)

Ning SUN (CHN 679)

Angyal CHEW (SGP 711)

Top 3 U19 Men

King HUNG (HKG 23)

Sum Kit Anson CHAN (HKG 35)

Long Yin Bosco SO (HKG 36)

Top 3 U17 Women

Ching Suet YUEN (HKG 43)

Tsz Ying WONG (HKG 13)

Yafeng DENG (CHN 676)

Top 3 U17 Men

Chun Kiu Curtis HO (HKG 12)

Shi JEIYU (CHN 632)

Chi Yeung FENG (HKG 18)

Full results availabel here . . .