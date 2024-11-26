GBR IRC 2025 Championship dates and new prize sponsor announced

The RORC GBR IRC Championships for 2025 have been officially announced with multiple events spanning from May to November.

The prizes for GBR IRC 2025 Championships will be provided by North Sails, and winners can look forward to crew merchandise and a more significant prize for the overall Champion at each event.

Each Championship winner is eligible for free entry and berthing at the following year’s National Championship.

Stay updated through the individual event websites.

GBR IRC Championships 2025

MAY

IRC Welsh National Championship

Venue: Pwllheli, Cardigan Bay Celtic Regatta

Dates: 2nd – 4th May 2025

Website: www.ircwelshchamps.com

IRC Bristol Channel Championship

Venue & dates: Portishead: 3rd – 4th May 2025

Cardiff: 24th – 25th May 2025

Website: www.shanghaicup.co.uk

IRC Double Handed National Championships

Organised by: Royal Ocean Racing Club

Venue: Cowes, Isle of Wight

Dates: 17th May 2025 – De Guingand Bowl

& 24th May 2025 – Myth of Malham

Website: www.rorc.org

IRC Scottish Championship

Venue: Tarbert, Loch Fyne; Clyde Cruising Club

Dates: 23rd – 26th May 2025

Website: www.scottishseries.co.uk

JUNE

IRC National Championships (RTYC 250th Anniversary Regatta)

Organised by: Royal Ocean Racing Club & The Royal Thames Yacht Club

Venue: Cowes, Isle of Wight

Dates: 13th – 15th June 2025

Website: www.rorc.org

JULY

IRC Northern Ireland Championship

Venue: Bangor, Co. Down; Royal Ulster Yacht Club

Dates: 19th – 20th July 2025

Website: www.ruyc.uk

IRC East Coast Championship

Venue: Ramsgate Week

Dates: 23rd – 25th July 2025

Website: www.ramsgateweek.com

AUGUST

IRC South West Championship

Venue: Royal Dartmouth Yacht Club

Dates: 27th – 30th August 2025

Website: www.dartmouthregatta.co.uk

SEPTEMBER

IRC Channel Islands Championship

Venue Jersey Regatta

Dates: 13th – 14th September 2025

Website: http://jerseyregatta.com

NOVEMBER

IRC Inland Championship

Organised by: Windermere Cruising Association

Dates: November 2025 – March 2026

Website: www.windermere-winter-series.co.uk

Full details of the 2025 GBR IRC Championships are on the RORC Rating Office website