GBR IRC 2025 Championship dates and new prize sponsor announced

The RORC GBR IRC Championships for 2025 have been officially announced with multiple events spanning from May to November.
The prizes for GBR IRC 2025 Championships will be provided by North Sails, and winners can look forward to crew merchandise and a more significant prize for the overall Champion at each event.
Each Championship winner is eligible for free entry and berthing at the following year’s National Championship.
Stay updated through the individual event websites.
GBR IRC Championships 2025
MAY
IRC Welsh National Championship
Venue: Pwllheli, Cardigan Bay Celtic Regatta
Dates: 2nd – 4th May 2025
Website: www.ircwelshchamps.com
IRC Bristol Channel Championship
Venue & dates: Portishead: 3rd – 4th May 2025
Cardiff: 24th – 25th May 2025
Website: www.shanghaicup.co.uk
IRC Double Handed National Championships
Organised by: Royal Ocean Racing Club
Venue: Cowes, Isle of Wight
Dates: 17th May 2025 – De Guingand Bowl
& 24th May 2025 – Myth of Malham
Website: www.rorc.org
IRC Scottish Championship
Venue: Tarbert, Loch Fyne; Clyde Cruising Club
Dates: 23rd – 26th May 2025
Website: www.scottishseries.co.uk
JUNE
IRC National Championships (RTYC 250th Anniversary Regatta)
Organised by: Royal Ocean Racing Club & The Royal Thames Yacht Club
Venue: Cowes, Isle of Wight
Dates: 13th – 15th June 2025
Website: www.rorc.org
JULY
IRC Northern Ireland Championship
Venue: Bangor, Co. Down; Royal Ulster Yacht Club
Dates: 19th – 20th July 2025
Website: www.ruyc.uk
IRC East Coast Championship
Venue: Ramsgate Week
Dates: 23rd – 25th July 2025
Website: www.ramsgateweek.com
AUGUST
IRC South West Championship
Venue: Royal Dartmouth Yacht Club
Dates: 27th – 30th August 2025
Website: www.dartmouthregatta.co.uk
SEPTEMBER
IRC Channel Islands Championship
Venue Jersey Regatta
Dates: 13th – 14th September 2025
Website: http://jerseyregatta.com
NOVEMBER
IRC Inland Championship
Organised by: Windermere Cruising Association
Dates: November 2025 – March 2026
Website: www.windermere-winter-series.co.uk
Full details of the 2025 GBR IRC Championships are on the RORC Rating Office website