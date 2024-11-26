World Sailing President Quanhai Li looks ahead to four more years of growth for the sport

Incumbent World Sailing President Quanhai Li was re-elected for a further four year term at the World Sailing General Assembly in Singapore.

Quanhai Li received 55 votes, Rodion Luka (UKR) received two votes and Philippe Rogge (BEL) received 29 votes in the first and only round of voting.

Also elected as Vice Presidents were, Özlem Akdurak (TUR), Daniel Belcher (AUS), Tomasz Chamera (POL), Beatriz González Luna (MEX), Line Markert (DEN), Josep Pla Maronda (AND) and Cory Sertl (USA) who join the World Sailing Board.

President Li thanked the delegates and committed to working for the good of the sport in the next four years with a new Board while paying tribute to those leaving the Board following the World Sailing Elections.

World Sailing President Quanhai Li, said, “I thank the delegates for their continued support. I commit to working with the new World Sailing Board to continue to build on the stability and culture of collaboration we have worked so hard to foster over the last four years.

“Our sport, and our federation, has a bright future with new opportunities ahead of us.”

“I also want to thank departing Board members Philip Baum, Sarah Kenny, Yann Rocherieux and Marcus Spillane for their immense contribution over the last quad. Each of them leaves with sailing in a better place.”

His re-election was well-received by outgoing President of the International Olympic Committee, Thomas Bach.

He commented, “The IOC greatly appreciates the relationship with World Sailing and your continuous support, which contributed to the success of the Olympic Games Paris 2024. We trust that we will continue this excellent partnership towards the upcoming Youth Olympic Games Dakar 2026 and Olympic Games LA 2028.”

The 2024 World Sailing Annual Conference wrapped up with the last Council meeting and General Assembly under the previous Board where the final phase of Governance reform proposals was passed by Council.

Unanimously approved, the new Governance structure will come into effect immediately and will introduce a streamlined process for decision-making, along with more focused committees, a new Code of Ethics and a more efficient disciplinary procedure.

The World Sailing Council also unanimously approved the new five-year World Sailing Strategy, Ready for the Future, which will help guide the sport through until 2029.

The strategy focuses on four priorities: Commercial and Events, Growth, Governance and Impact.