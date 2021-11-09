ILCA 7 Worlds – Collision and Injury set-back for Hanson and Beckett

Overnight leader Elliot Hanson was involved in a collision at the start of race 3

Tuesday was melt-down day for British hopes of a podium finish with overnight leader Elliot Hanson involved in a collision with Michael Beckett at the start of race 3.

Beckett was knocked unconscious for about 5 seconds.

He was quickly taken ashore and to the hospital, where he remains at time of posting. He has been advised not to sail the final day. Hanson retired from the race.

Thomas Saunders of New Zealand takes the lead going into final day of the ILCA 7 World Championship in Barcelona.

And for Ireland’s Finn Lynch it was comeback day with a 7, 2, and a race win putting him in second place with 37 points.

Croatia’s Tonci Stipanovic did not have an outstanding day but his 8, 24, and discarded 35 was good enough to put him in third overall with 65 points, two points ahead of Sergei Komissarov of Russia who won the second gold fleet race.

Beckett who dicarded a DSQ on Monday was awarded redress for the collision in race 3, but appears unlikely to take any part in Wednesdays racing due to the head injury he suffered, he finished the day in 13th overall.

While Sam Whaley who was in fifth place slumped to 15th.

Best placed British competitor is now Dan Whitely who managed to climb from 19th to 8th place after discarding a 66 and counting a third and fourth.

2021 ILCA 7 Men’s World Championship – After 8 races 135 entries

1st NZL Thomas SAUNDERS 3 4 7 2 -37 1 4 2 – – 23 pts

2nd IRL Finn LYNCH 3 6 8 10 -16 7 2 1 – – 37 pts

3rd CRO Tonci STIPANOVIC 11 3 6 2 11 8 24 -35 – – 65 pts

4th RYF Sergei KOMISSAROV 7 13 3 3 2 38 1 -46 – – 67 pts

5th AUS Zac LITTLEWOOD 17 4 1 15 25 2 -38 11 – – 75 pts

6th GER Philipp BUHL -36 7 5 16 17 16 5 12 – – 78 pts

7th NOR Hermann TOMASGAARD 10 5 9 11 -23 22 16 6 – – 79 pts

8th GBR Daniel WHITELEY 5 10 33 20 8 -66 3 4 – – 83 pts

9th ITA Giovanni C GIORGETTI 20 14 1 14 11 10 19 -23 – – 89 pts

10th AUS Luke ELLIOTT 1 11 17 -30 24 5 23 9 – – 90 pts

11th HUN Jonatan VADNAI 12 3 12 -19 13 18 17 17 – – 92 pts

12th CYP Pavlos KONTIDES 19 1 14 5 1 -47 15 42 – – 97 pts

13th GBR Michael BECKETT 4 2 20 3 DSQ 35 13 RDG – – 101 pts

14th BEL William DE SMET 8 13 4 31 34 9 -59 3 – – 102 pts

15th GBR Sam WHALEY 5 32 2 12 3 -48 39 10 – – 103 pts

16th ESP Joel RODRIGUEZ 2 18 3 51 13 4 14 -57 – – 105 pts

17th GBR Elliot HANSON 2 1 4 8 45 24 26 RET – – 110 pts

18th NZL George GAUTREY 23 8 15 24 6 32 7 -64 – – 115 pts

19th NED Duko BOS 9 8 34 28 18 3 18 -37 – – 118 pts

20th FRA Alexandre BOITE 12 14 21 9 24 25 -36 19 – – 124 pts

