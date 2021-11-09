Theo Galyer takes RS700 Inland Title and National Tour victory

Theo Galyer of Hayling Island SC won the RS700 Inland Championship and completed the double with overall victory in the National Tour series.

Galyer won the RS700 Inland Championship at Oxford SC with five wins from six races for a four point victory ahead of Rob Higgins from Chew Valley SC.

Third place went to Matt Conner of Queen Mary SC.

This title win gave Galyer the Rooster National Tour title, in which he won three of the six events, including the RS700 National Championship.

Second place on the Tour went to Rob Higgins with third place to Pete Purkiss from Brightlingsea SC.

RS700 Inland Championship – Final after 6 races, 1 discard

1st 1063 Theo Galyer Hayling Island SC 1 1 1 -3 1 1 – – 5 pts

2nd 1029 Rob Higgins Chew Valley SC 2 2 2 1 2 -18 – – 9 pts

3rd 1060 Matt Conner Queen Mary SC 6 -18 3 6 3 2 – – 20 pts

4th 836 Phil Highfield Great Yarmouth & Gorleston YC 3 3 4 7 -10 4 – – 21 pts

5th 1027 Colin Dacey Snettisham Beach SC -10 6 9 2 4 3 – – 24 pts

6th 1035 William Homewood Queen Mary SC 4 4 5 4 -7 7 – – 24 pts

7th 1046 Miles Roebuck Oxford SC 7 7 6 -9 6 6 – – 32 pts

8th 762 Richie Thurlby Hill Head SC -18 9 8 5 5 18 – – 45 pts

9th 765 James Clark Chew Valley 5 8 7 10 -18 18 – – 48 pts

10th 710 Nathan Steffenoni Weston SC 9 -18 18 12 8 5 – – 52 pts

11th 1068 Roland Smith Hayling Island SC 8 10 -18 8 9 18 – – 53 pts

12th 909 Chris Wright Filey SC -18 11 10 14 11 8 – – 54 pts

13th 871 Curtis Drew Great Yarmouth & Gorleston YC -18 5 18 11 18 18 – – 70 pts

14th 846 Ashley Strong Oxford SC -18 18 18 13 12 18 – – 79 pts

RS700 Rooster National Tour – Final after 6 Events, 2 discard (42 Entries)

1st Theo Galyer – – Hayling Island SC – – 3 pts

2nd Rob Higgins – – Chew Valley Lake SC – – 5 pts

3rd Pete Purkiss – – Brightlingsea SC – – 11 pts

4th Matt Conner – – QMSC – – 11 pts

5th Roland Smith – – Hayling Island SC – – 18 pts

6th Andrew Wright – – QMSC – – 21 pts

7th Nathan Steffenoni – – Weston SC – – 22 pts

8th Curtis Drew – – Hickling SC – – 26 pts

9th William Homewood – – Lymington Town SC – – 26 pts

10th James Clark – – Chew Valley Lake SC – – 28 pts

11th Stephen Carr – – Brightlingsea SC – – 29 pts

12th Ashley Strong – – Oxford SC – – 34 pts

13th Malcolm Streeton – – Hayling Island SC – – 41 pts

14th Simon Hawes – – Queen Mary SC – – 42 pts

15th Matt Carter – – Lancing SC – – 49 pts

16th Stephen Hermanson – – QMSC – – 62 pts

17th Simon Hamilton – – QMSC – – 70 pts

18th Phillip Highfield – – Great Yarmouth & G YC – – 70 pts

19th Richard Lilley – – Lymington Town SC – – 88 pts

20th Richard Goldklang – – Brightlingsea SC – – 89 pts