Theo Galyer takes RS700 Inland Title and National Tour victory

Theo Galyer of Hayling Island SC won the RS700 Inland Championship and completed the double with overall victory in the National Tour series.
Galyer won the RS700 Inland Championship at Oxford SC with five wins from six races for a four point victory ahead of Rob Higgins from Chew Valley SC.
Third place went to Matt Conner of Queen Mary SC.
This title win gave Galyer the Rooster National Tour title, in which he won three of the six events, including the RS700 National Championship.
Second place on the Tour went to Rob Higgins with third place to Pete Purkiss from Brightlingsea SC.
RS700 Inland Championship – Final after 6 races, 1 discard
1st 1063 Theo Galyer Hayling Island SC 1 1 1 -3 1 1 – – 5 pts
2nd 1029 Rob Higgins Chew Valley SC 2 2 2 1 2 -18 – – 9 pts
3rd 1060 Matt Conner Queen Mary SC 6 -18 3 6 3 2 – – 20 pts
4th 836 Phil Highfield Great Yarmouth & Gorleston YC 3 3 4 7 -10 4 – – 21 pts
5th 1027 Colin Dacey Snettisham Beach SC -10 6 9 2 4 3 – – 24 pts
6th 1035 William Homewood Queen Mary SC 4 4 5 4 -7 7 – – 24 pts
7th 1046 Miles Roebuck Oxford SC 7 7 6 -9 6 6 – – 32 pts
8th 762 Richie Thurlby Hill Head SC -18 9 8 5 5 18 – – 45 pts
9th 765 James Clark Chew Valley 5 8 7 10 -18 18 – – 48 pts
10th 710 Nathan Steffenoni Weston SC 9 -18 18 12 8 5 – – 52 pts
11th 1068 Roland Smith Hayling Island SC 8 10 -18 8 9 18 – – 53 pts
12th 909 Chris Wright Filey SC -18 11 10 14 11 8 – – 54 pts
13th 871 Curtis Drew Great Yarmouth & Gorleston YC -18 5 18 11 18 18 – – 70 pts
14th 846 Ashley Strong Oxford SC -18 18 18 13 12 18 – – 79 pts
RS700 Rooster National Tour – Final after 6 Events, 2 discard (42 Entries)
1st Theo Galyer – – Hayling Island SC – – 3 pts
2nd Rob Higgins – – Chew Valley Lake SC – – 5 pts
3rd Pete Purkiss – – Brightlingsea SC – – 11 pts
4th Matt Conner – – QMSC – – 11 pts
5th Roland Smith – – Hayling Island SC – – 18 pts
6th Andrew Wright – – QMSC – – 21 pts
7th Nathan Steffenoni – – Weston SC – – 22 pts
8th Curtis Drew – – Hickling SC – – 26 pts
9th William Homewood – – Lymington Town SC – – 26 pts
10th James Clark – – Chew Valley Lake SC – – 28 pts
11th Stephen Carr – – Brightlingsea SC – – 29 pts
12th Ashley Strong – – Oxford SC – – 34 pts
13th Malcolm Streeton – – Hayling Island SC – – 41 pts
14th Simon Hawes – – Queen Mary SC – – 42 pts
15th Matt Carter – – Lancing SC – – 49 pts
16th Stephen Hermanson – – QMSC – – 62 pts
17th Simon Hamilton – – QMSC – – 70 pts
18th Phillip Highfield – – Great Yarmouth & G YC – – 70 pts
19th Richard Lilley – – Lymington Town SC – – 88 pts
20th Richard Goldklang – – Brightlingsea SC – – 89 pts