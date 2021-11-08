49er and 49erFX Asian Championships – Penultimate day in Mussanah

Fredrik Rask and Jacob Precht of Denmark lead the 49er

Odile Van Aanholt and Elise de Eujter of the Netherlands lead the 49erFX

Rask and Precht of Denmark retain their lead of the men’s 49er Asian Championship, with a 17 point advantage after adding two more race wins to their scoreline.

In second are Andrew Mollerus and Ian Macdiarmid of the USA.

Britain’s James Peters and Fynn Skerritt have dropped to fifth, Jack Hawkins and Chris Thomas are in sixth place.

In the women’s 49erFX Odile Van Aanholt and Elise de Eujter of the Netherlands have a four point lead from Ronja Gronblom and Veera Hokka of Finland.

Molly Highfield and Sandi Choi of Hong Kong have slipped to sixth place.

Tuesday is the final day of racing for the 49er and 49erFX Asian Championships.

Asian 49er Championship – Leaders after 8 races, 1 discard (29 entries)

1st DEN Fredrik Rask and Jacob Precht – – 23 pts

2nd USA Andrew Mollerus and Ian Macdiarmid – – 40 pts

3rd URU Umpierre Hernan and Diz Fernando – – 48 pts

4th GER Jakob Meggendorfer and Andeas Spranger – – 50 pts

5th GBR James Peters and Fynn Skerritt – – 50 pts

6th USA Ian Barrows and Hans Henken – – 51 pts

7th GBR Jack Hawkins and Chris Thomas – – 53 pts

8th NED Bart Lambriex and Floris Van de Weiken – – 55 pts

9th IRL Robert Dickson and Sean Waddilove – – 58 pts

10th POL Domince Buksak and Szyon Wierzbicki – – 69 pts

Full results available here . . .

Asian 49erFX Championship – Leaders after 9 races, 2 discard (9 entries)

1st NED Odile Van Aanholt and Elise de Eujter – – 15 pts

2nd FIN Ronja Gronblom and Veera Hokka – – 19 pts

3rd FRA Lara Granier and Amelie Riou – – 24 pts

4th FRA Lounadina Mathilde and Riou Marine – – 25 pts

5th AUT Laura Schoefegger and Lina Forthofer – – 27 pts

6th HKG Molly Highfield and Sandi Choi – – 27 pts

7th BEL Isaura MAENHAUT and Anouk Geurts – – 29 pts

8th CZE VERONIKA ZIVNA and Katerina Zivna – – 50 pts

9th IND Harshita Tomar and Sweta Shervegar – – 54 pts