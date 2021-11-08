ILCA 7 World Championship – Hanson tied for lead with Komissarov

Elliot Hanson retains the lead after five races completed in Barcelona



Britain’s Michael Beckett was briefly the overall leader at the end of racing, but following a port and starboard incident protest was disqualified from third place in race 5.

Elliot Hanson thus retains the lead, now tied on 15 points with Sergei Komissarov of Russia, after a further three qualifier races were completed on Monday.

In third place is Thomas Saunders of New Zealand with 16 points and back in contention is Pavlos Kontides of Cyprus, now in fourthh place with 21 points after discarding a 19th.

The tight leading group is completed by Sam Whaley of Britain tied with Croatia’s Tonci Stipanovic on 22 points.

From Tuesday the fleet are split into gold and silver fleets for the final series racing with three races scheduled for each fleet.

2021 ILCA 7 Men’s World Championship – After 5 races 135 entries

1st GBR 215613 Elliot HANSON – – 2 1 4 8 -45 – – 15 pts

2nd RYF 213011 Sergei KOMISSAROV – – 7 -13 3 3 2 – – 15 pts

3rd NZL 218910 Thomas SAUNDERS – – 3 4 7 2 -37 – – 16 pts

4th CYP 212431 Pavlos KONTIDES – – -19 1 14 5 1 – – 21 pts

5th GBR 217866 Sam WHALEY – – 5 -32 2 12 3 – – 22 pts

6th CRO 219107 Tonci STIPANOVIC – – -11 3 6 2 11 – – 22 pts

7th IRL 216890 Finn LYNCH – – 3 6 8 10 -16 – – 27 pts

8th GBR 210139 Michael BECKETT – – 4 2 20 3 DSQ – – 29 pts

9th NOR 217124 Hermann TOMASGAARD – – 10 5 9 11 -23 – – 35 pts

10th ESP 211710 Joel RODRIGUEZ – – 2 18 3 -51 13 – – 36 pts

11th SGP 218246 Ryan LO – – 4 5 18 -40 9 – – 36 pts

12th AUS 199088 Zac LITTLEWOOD – – 17 4 1 15 -25 – – 37 pts

13th PER 217115 Stefano PESCHIERA – – 14 16 5 4 -20 – – 39 pts

14th NED 218399 Niels BROEKHUIZEN – – 8 15 9 -26 7 – – 39 pts

15th ITA 188953 Giovanni C GIORGETTI – – -20 14 1 14 11 – – 40 pts

16th HUN 213119 Jonatan VADNAI – – 12 3 12 -19 13 – – 40 pts

17th ITA 217817 Nicolo VILLA – – 17 9 -37 12 3 – – 41 pts

18th AUS 214418 Finn ALEXANDER – – 11 6 13 -38 12 – – 42 pts

19th GBR 216385 Daniel WHITELEY – – 5 10 -33 20 8 – – 43 pts

20th RYF 211929 Maxim NIKOLAEV – – 23 2 10 10 -44 – – 45 pts

Full results available here . . .