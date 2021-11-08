ILCA 7 World Championship – Hanson tied for lead with Komissarov

- Elliot Hanson retains the lead after five races completed in Barcelona
Britain’s Michael Beckett was briefly the overall leader at the end of racing, but following a port and starboard incident protest was disqualified from third place in race 5.
Elliot Hanson thus retains the lead, now tied on 15 points with Sergei Komissarov of Russia, after a further three qualifier races were completed on Monday.
In third place is Thomas Saunders of New Zealand with 16 points and back in contention is Pavlos Kontides of Cyprus, now in fourthh place with 21 points after discarding a 19th.
The tight leading group is completed by Sam Whaley of Britain tied with Croatia’s Tonci Stipanovic on 22 points.
From Tuesday the fleet are split into gold and silver fleets for the final series racing with three races scheduled for each fleet.
2021 ILCA 7 Men’s World Championship – After 5 races 135 entries
1st GBR 215613 Elliot HANSON – – 2 1 4 8 -45 – – 15 pts
2nd RYF 213011 Sergei KOMISSAROV – – 7 -13 3 3 2 – – 15 pts
3rd NZL 218910 Thomas SAUNDERS – – 3 4 7 2 -37 – – 16 pts
4th CYP 212431 Pavlos KONTIDES – – -19 1 14 5 1 – – 21 pts
5th GBR 217866 Sam WHALEY – – 5 -32 2 12 3 – – 22 pts
6th CRO 219107 Tonci STIPANOVIC – – -11 3 6 2 11 – – 22 pts
7th IRL 216890 Finn LYNCH – – 3 6 8 10 -16 – – 27 pts
8th GBR 210139 Michael BECKETT – – 4 2 20 3 DSQ – – 29 pts
9th NOR 217124 Hermann TOMASGAARD – – 10 5 9 11 -23 – – 35 pts
10th ESP 211710 Joel RODRIGUEZ – – 2 18 3 -51 13 – – 36 pts
11th SGP 218246 Ryan LO – – 4 5 18 -40 9 – – 36 pts
12th AUS 199088 Zac LITTLEWOOD – – 17 4 1 15 -25 – – 37 pts
13th PER 217115 Stefano PESCHIERA – – 14 16 5 4 -20 – – 39 pts
14th NED 218399 Niels BROEKHUIZEN – – 8 15 9 -26 7 – – 39 pts
15th ITA 188953 Giovanni C GIORGETTI – – -20 14 1 14 11 – – 40 pts
16th HUN 213119 Jonatan VADNAI – – 12 3 12 -19 13 – – 40 pts
17th ITA 217817 Nicolo VILLA – – 17 9 -37 12 3 – – 41 pts
18th AUS 214418 Finn ALEXANDER – – 11 6 13 -38 12 – – 42 pts
19th GBR 216385 Daniel WHITELEY – – 5 10 -33 20 8 – – 43 pts
20th RYF 211929 Maxim NIKOLAEV – – 23 2 10 10 -44 – – 45 pts