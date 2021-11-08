Teransat Jacques Vabre – IMOCA Valley Office dismasts

The 5 Ultimes, 7 Ocean Fifty, 22 Imoca and 45 Class40 set of on Sunday for the 15th edition of the Teransat Jacques Vabre.

The fleet set-off on port tack from Le Havre heading to a turning mark off the village of Etrat, before setting course towards the Atlantic, bound for Martinique.

The weather conditions were ideal. The boats were able to hit a north-westerly wind between 15 and 20 knots on a choppy sea lit by beautiful sunshine.

The IMOCA Valley Office dismasted after 10 hours of racing, while it was 2nd in the IMOCA fleet. The crew is safe, Louis Burton and Davy Beaudart are not injured.



A long journey lies ahead; 7,500 miles for the largest and fastest class, the Ultimes.

The IMOCA and Ocean Fiftys will sail around 6,000 miles with the smallest and slowest Class 40s completing around 4,500 miles.

Leaders at 07:00 hours Monday 8 November:

Class40 – La Manche #EvidenceNautique – Nicolas Jossier and Alexis Loison

OceanFifty – Primonial – Sébastien Rogues and Matthieu Souben

IMOCA – Apivia – Charlie Dalin and Paul Meilhat

UUTIME – SVR-Lazartigue – François Gabart and Tom Laperche