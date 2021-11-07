ILCA 7 World Championship – Another day lost in Barcelona

Another day lost at the ILCA 7/Laser Men’s World Championship at Barcelona.

No races were completed Sunday due to lack of wind and unstable conditions. There were a few race attempts that successfully went off, but then had to be abandoned.

To date only one day of racing, counting two races, has been completed.

Britain’s Elliott Hanson has a three point lead. Second overall is Michael Beckett of Britain on six points and third is Thomas Saunders of New Zealand with seven points.



Three races are scheduled again Monday, with the first warning signal at 9:00.

