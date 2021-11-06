ILCA 7 World Championship – Day 2 sees some action

Elliott Hanson of Britain takes lead after two races completed

After no racing was possible on Friday, the 2021 ILCA 7 Men’s World Championship at Barcelona, finally saw some action on Saturday.

Britain’s Elliott Hanson returned to racing after a tough Tokyo Games outing, to take a three point lead with a 2 and 1.

Second overall is Michael Beckett (4, 2) of Britain on six points, third is Thomas Saunders (3, 4) of New Zealand with seven points, fourth Filip Jurisic (1, 7) of Croatia on eight points and in fifth Finn Lynch (3, 6) of Ireland with nine points.

In the first race, blue flight winner was Filip Jurisic, with second Elliott Hanson and third Finn Lynch.

Winner of the race 1 yellow flight was Luke Elliott of Australia, with second Joel Rodriguez of Spain and third Kiwi Thomas Saunders.

In the second race, blue flight winner was Elliott Hanson with second Maxim Nikolaev of Russia and third Tonci Stipanovic of Croatia.

In the yellow flight race 2, the winner was Pavlos Kontides of Cyprus, second Michael Beckett and in third place Jonatan Vadnai of Hungary.

2021 ILCA 7 Men’s World Championship – After 2 races 135 entries

1st GBR 215613 – Elliot HANSON 2 1 – – 3 pts

2nd GBR 210139 – Michael BECKETT 4 2 – – 6 pts

3rd NZL 218910 – Thomas SAUNDERS 3 4 – – 7 pts

4th CRO 216063 – Filip JURISIC 1 7 – – 8 pts

5th IRL 216890 – Finn LYNCH 3 6 – – 9 pts

6th SGP 218246 – Ryan LO 4 5 – – 9 pts

7th AUS 215612 – Luke ELLIOTT 1 11 – – 12 pts

8th CRO 219107 – Tonci STIPANOVIC 11 3 – – 14 pts

9th HUN 213119 – Jonatan VADNAI 12 3 – – 15 pts

10th NOR 217124 – Hermann TOMASGAARD 10 5 – – 15 pts

11th GBR 216385 – Daniel WHITELEY 5 10 – – 15 pts

12th AUS 214418 – Finn ALEXANDER 11 6 – – 17 pts

13th NED 206717 – Duko BOS 9 8 – – 17 pts

14th CYP 212431 – Pavlos KONTIDES 19 1 – – 20 pts

15th ESP 211710 – Joel RODRIGUEZ 2 18 – – 20 pts

16th RYF 213011 – Sergei KOMISSAROV 7 13 – – 20 pts

17th AUS 199088 – Zac LITTLEWOOD 17 4 – – 21 pts

18th BEL 217927 – William DE SMET 8 13 – – 21 pts

19th IRL 216101 – Ewan MCMAHON 10 12 – – 22 pts

20th NED 218399 – Niels BROEKHUIZEN 8 15 – – 23 pts

21st SWE 217217 – Emil BENGTSON 7 17 – – 24 pts

22nd RYF 211929 – Maxim NIKOLAEV 23 2 – – 25 pts

23rd IND 217719 – Vishnu SARAVANAN 15 10 – – 25 pts

24th ITA 217817 – Nicolo VILLA 17 9 – – 26 pts

25th FRA 203855 – Alexandre BOITE 12 14 – – 26 pts

Full results available here . . .