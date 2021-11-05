Nacra 15 Worlds – Champions are Swiss duo Grandjean and Fehlmann

Swiss duo Axel Grandjean and Noémie Fehlmann win title despite catastrophic race 11 capsize

The last day of the Nacra15 World Championships delivered on all its promises of a dramatic, exciting showdown.

The Swiss mixed duo Axel Grandjean and Noémie Fehlmann win the title despite a catastrophic race 11 capsize finishing with 35 points.

Two points behind the winners, the La Rochelle pair Thomas Proust and Eloise Clabon took silver medal with 37 points and the bronze went to Manolo Geslin Grimaud and Marion Declef with 40 points.

The prize list honours two very young teams: the Swiss winners Axel Grandjean and Noémie Fehlmann are just 17 years old. Their runners up are Thomas Proust and Eloïse Clabon just 15 and 17 years old.

These two duos both topped the under-19 classification and at the same time and so won their tickets for the World Sailing Worlds (mid-December in Oman).

Best placed British competitors were Theo Williams and Abi Clarke 14th overall and Ben Harris and Annabel Luxton in 29th place.

Nacra15 World Championships – Final Leaders after 12 races (2 discards)

1st SUI 270 Axel GRANDJEAN/ Noémie FEHLMANN, 35 pts

2nd FRA 222 Thomas Proust/ Eloise Clabon, 37 pts

3rd FRA 167 Manolo GESLIN GRIMAUD/ Marion DECLEF, 40 pts

4th BEL 300 Kwinten BORGHIJS/Lieselotte BORGHIJS,42 pts

5th FRA 175 Camille RIGAUD/ Julien MOUTARDE, 44 pts

6th SUI 196 Clément GUIGNARD/ Marie MAZUAY, 48 pts

7th FRA 223 Clément Martineau/Lou Mourniac, 50 pts

8th NED 134/ Bart KOOIJMAN / BEUK, 51 pts

9th FRA 210 Eliott Coville/Gustave Liot, 53pts

10th ESP 140 Max RONDEAU/ Mar GARCIA, 56 pts

