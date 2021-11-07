49er and 49erFX Asian Championships – Day 2 in Mussanah

- Fredrik Rask and Jacob Precht of Denmark lead the 49er
- Odile Van Aanholt and Elise de Eujter of the Netherlands lead the 49erFX.
Rask and Precht of Denmark now lead the men’s 49er Asian Championship, with a five point advantage over James Peters and Fynn Skerritt of Britain;
Robert Dickson and Sean Waddilove of Ireland slipping to third place.
In the women’s 49erFX Odile Van Aanholt and Elise de Eujter of the Netherlands have a six point lead from Lara Granier and Amelie Riou of France.
Molly Highfield and Sandi Choi of Hong Kong are now in third place.
Asian 49er Championship – Leaders after 5 races, 1 discard (29 entries)
1st DEN Fredrik Rask and Jacob Precht 1.0 2.0 (24.0) 4 5.0 – – 12 pts
2nd GBR James Peters and Fynn Skerritt (18.0) 7.0 3.0 3 4.0 – – 17 pts
3rd IRL Robert Dickson and Sean Waddilove 2.0 1.0 11.0 -20 8.0 – – 22 pts
4th GER Jakob Meggendorfer and Andeas Spranger 5.0 3.0 2.0 12 (17.0) – – 22 pts
5th URU Umpierre Hernan and Diz Fernando 9.0 (30.0) 4.0 7 3.0 – – 23 pts
6th FRA Fischer Erwan and Clement Pequin 7.0 (16.0) 5.0 1 11.0 – – 24 pts
7th GBR Jack Hawkins and Chris Thomas 4.0 4.0 8.0 9 (12.0) – – 25 pts
8th NED Bart Lambriex and Floris Van de Weiken 6.0 9.0 10.0 2 (15.0) – – 27 pts
9th USA Ian Barrows and Hans Henken (15.0) 15.0 6.0 8 1.0 – – 30 pts
10th USA Andrew Mollerus and Ian Macdiarmid 3.0 6.0 9.0 -13 13.0 – – 31 pts
Full results available here . . .
Asian 49erFX Championship – Leaders after 5 races, 1 discard (9 entries)
1st NED Odile Van Aanholt and Elise de Eujter 2 2 1 -10 5 1.0 – – 11 pts
2nd FRA Lara Granier and Amelie Riou 3 -5 4 3.0 3 4.0 – – 17 pts
3rd HKG Molly Highfield and Sandi Choi 7 3 6 2.0 1 -10 – – 19 pts
4th AUT Laura Schoefegger and Lina Forthofer 1 -7 7 1.0 4 7.0 – – 20 pts
5th FRA Lounadina Mathilde and Riou Marine 6 6 3 -10 2 3.0 – – 20 pts
6th BEL Isaura MAENHAUT and Anouk Geurts 4 4 5 -10 6 2.0 – – 21 pts
7th FIN Ronja Gronblom and Veera Hokka 5 1 2 -10 7 10 – – 25 pts
8th CZE VERONIKA ZIVNA and Katerina Zivna 8 8 8 5.0 -9 5.0 – – 34 pts
9th IND Harshita Tomar and Sweta Shervegar -9 9 9 4.0 8 6.0 – – 36 pts
