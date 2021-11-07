49er and 49erFX Asian Championships – Day 2 in Mussanah

Fredrik Rask and Jacob Precht of Denmark lead the 49er

Odile Van Aanholt and Elise de Eujter of the Netherlands lead the 49erFX.

Rask and Precht of Denmark now lead the men’s 49er Asian Championship, with a five point advantage over James Peters and Fynn Skerritt of Britain;

Robert Dickson and Sean Waddilove of Ireland slipping to third place.

In the women’s 49erFX Odile Van Aanholt and Elise de Eujter of the Netherlands have a six point lead from Lara Granier and Amelie Riou of France.

Molly Highfield and Sandi Choi of Hong Kong are now in third place.

Asian 49er Championship – Leaders after 5 races, 1 discard (29 entries)

1st DEN Fredrik Rask and Jacob Precht 1.0 2.0 (24.0) 4 5.0 – – 12 pts

2nd GBR James Peters and Fynn Skerritt (18.0) 7.0 3.0 3 4.0 – – 17 pts

3rd IRL Robert Dickson and Sean Waddilove 2.0 1.0 11.0 -20 8.0 – – 22 pts

4th GER Jakob Meggendorfer and Andeas Spranger 5.0 3.0 2.0 12 (17.0) – – 22 pts

5th URU Umpierre Hernan and Diz Fernando 9.0 (30.0) 4.0 7 3.0 – – 23 pts

6th FRA Fischer Erwan and Clement Pequin 7.0 (16.0) 5.0 1 11.0 – – 24 pts

7th GBR Jack Hawkins and Chris Thomas 4.0 4.0 8.0 9 (12.0) – – 25 pts

8th NED Bart Lambriex and Floris Van de Weiken 6.0 9.0 10.0 2 (15.0) – – 27 pts

9th USA Ian Barrows and Hans Henken (15.0) 15.0 6.0 8 1.0 – – 30 pts

10th USA Andrew Mollerus and Ian Macdiarmid 3.0 6.0 9.0 -13 13.0 – – 31 pts

Full results available here . . .

Asian 49erFX Championship – Leaders after 5 races, 1 discard (9 entries)

1st NED Odile Van Aanholt and Elise de Eujter 2 2 1 -10 5 1.0 – – 11 pts

2nd FRA Lara Granier and Amelie Riou 3 -5 4 3.0 3 4.0 – – 17 pts

3rd HKG Molly Highfield and Sandi Choi 7 3 6 2.0 1 -10 – – 19 pts

4th AUT Laura Schoefegger and Lina Forthofer 1 -7 7 1.0 4 7.0 – – 20 pts

5th FRA Lounadina Mathilde and Riou Marine 6 6 3 -10 2 3.0 – – 20 pts

6th BEL Isaura MAENHAUT and Anouk Geurts 4 4 5 -10 6 2.0 – – 21 pts

7th FIN Ronja Gronblom and Veera Hokka 5 1 2 -10 7 10 – – 25 pts

8th CZE VERONIKA ZIVNA and Katerina Zivna 8 8 8 5.0 -9 5.0 – – 34 pts

9th IND Harshita Tomar and Sweta Shervegar -9 9 9 4.0 8 6.0 – – 36 pts

Related Post:

49er and 49erFX Asian Championships – European crews dominate opening day