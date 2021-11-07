49er and 49erFX Asian Championships – European crews dominate opening day

Asia’s best sailors have begun the 2021 Asian 49er and 49er FX Championships in Mussanah, Oman with racing over four days.

In the women’s 49erFX the Dutch pair, Odile Van Aanholt and Elise de Eujter, are tied for the lead with Ronja Gronblom and Veera Hokka of Finland, both with three points after three races.

In third place are Lara Granier and Amelie Riou of France with seven points.

Leading Asian pair are Molly Highfield and Sandi Choi of Hong Kong with nine points.

In the men’s 49er, Robert Dickson and Sean Waddilove of Irealand are tied for the lead with the Danes, Fredrik Rask and Jacob Precht, both with three points after two races.

In third place are Jakob Meggendorfer and Andeas Spranger of Germany with eight points.

Best placed British competitors are Jack Hawkins and Chris Thomas in fourth place, and James Peters and Fynn Skerritt in tenth.

The 2021 49er, 49erFX and Nacra 17 Worlds are due to take place at Mussanah starting 16 November.

Asian 49er Championship – Leaders after 2 races (29 entries)

1st IRL Robert Dickson and Sean Waddilove 2.0 1.0 – – 3 pts

2nd DEN Fredrik Rask and Jacob Precht 1.0 2.0 – – 3 pts

3rd GER Jakob Meggendorfer and Andeas Spranger 5.0 3.0 – – 8 pts

4th GBR Jack Hawkins and Chris Thomas 4.0 4.0 – – 8 pts

5th USA Andrew Mollerus and Ian Macdiarmid 3.0 6.0 – – 9 pts

6th NED Bart Lambriex and Floris Van de Weiken 6.0 9.0 – – 15 pts

7th AUT Bildstein Benjamin and Hussl David 10.0 8.0 – – 18 pts

8th CAN Ryan Wood and Andrew Wood 14.0 5.0 – – 19 pts

9th FRA Fischer Erwan and Clement Pequin 7.0 16.0 – – 23 pts

10th GBR James Peters and Fynn Skerritt 18.0 7.0 – – 25 pts

Full results available here . . .

Asian 49erFX Championship – Leaders after 3 races (9 entries)

1st NED Odile Van Aanholt and Elise de Eujter (2.0) 2.0 1.0 – – 3.0 pts

2nd FIN Ronja Gronblom and Veera Hokka (5.0) 1.0 2.0 – – 3.0 pts

3rd FRA Lara Granier and Amelie Riou 3.0 (5.0) 4.0 – – 7.0 pts

4th AUT Laura Schoefegger and Lina Forthofer 1.0 (7.0) 7.0 – – 0 8.0 pts

5th BEL Isaura MAENHAUT and Anouk Geurts 4.0 4.0 (5.0) – – 8.0 pts

6th FRA Lounadina Mathilde and Riou Marine (6.0) 6.0 3.0 – – 9.0 pts

7th HKG Molly Highfield Sandi Choi (7.0) 3.0 6.0 – – 9.0 pts

8th CZE VERONIKA ZIVNA and Katerina Zivna (8.0) 8.0 8.0 – – 16.0 pts

9th IND Harshita Tomar Sweta Shervegar and 9.0 (10.0DNC) 9.0 – – 18.0 pts