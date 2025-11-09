49er, 49erFX and Nacra 17 Junior European Champions Crowned

The 2025 Junior European Championship for Nacra 17, 49er and 49erFX classes came a close at Circolo Velico Sferracavallo, following four days of high-level competition.
In total, the Nacra 17 fleet completed 9 races, while both the 49er and 49erFX classes finished with 8 races overall.
449er – Junior European Champions
🥇 IRA Ben O’Shaughnessy & Ethan Spain 25 pts
🥈 ITA Lorenzo Pezzilli & Tobia Torroni 26 pts
🥉 ITA Alex Demurtas & Giovanni Santi 31 pts
49erFX – Junior European Champions
🥇 GER Katharina Schwachhofer & Elena Stoltze 29pts
🥈 POL Ewa Lewandowska & Anna Zwara 31 pts
🥉 POL Klara Sobczak & Magdalena Skórnóg 34 pts
49erFX Open
🥇 ITA Massimo Perini & Augusto Cardellini
🥈 MLT Lenny Hofman & Thomas Reyers
🥉 ITA Alessio Bonizzoni & Walter Bonizzoni
Nacra 17 Junior European Champions
🥇 ITA Federico Figlia di Granara & Caterina Sedmak 10 pts
🥈 SUI Andrea Aschieri & Tine Rossel 17 pts
🥉 ITA Arto Hirsch & Sofia Borgia 27pts