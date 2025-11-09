Four sailing events under review for the 2032 Olympics

World Sailing General Assembly has placed four events under review for the 2032 Olympic Sailing Competition.

These events, 470 Mixed Dinghy, Nacra 17 Mixed Multihull, Men’s Formula Kite and Women’s Formula Kite, will now be evaluated and placed on the agenda for the 2026 General Assembly.

The final meeting of the 2025 Annual Conference also elected Dr Sophia Papamichalopoulos OLY and Corinne Migraine as new World Sailing Vice Presidents.

These appointments ensure gender parity of the World Sailing Board in line with the constitution.

Also approved the applications of the X-15, Formula Wing, RS Venture Connect, 11 metre One Design and VX One classes to gain World Sailing status, which allows each class to hold World Championship level events.

Applications from the Melges 20, X-35, B14 and RS500 classes to withdraw as a World Sailing Class were also approved.

Several proposals from Members, heard during the week and approved by the Board, were voted upon. This included the recommendation to introduce a Classification Sub-Committee to support the Para World Sailing Committee, and several cross-Committee appointments for the coming year.

The World Sailing Council met prior to the General Assembly where the revised World Sailing Neutrality policy was approved, outlining the conditions by which Russian and Belarussian athletes can compete in World Sailing events as Individual Neutral Athletes (AIN).