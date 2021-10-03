505 Euro Cup to Gilbert and McGrand

The 505 Euro Cup Series Open at Hayling Island SC managed two final races on Sunday before the wind returned to 30+ knots.

Roger Gilbert and Ben McGrand took that window of opportunity to add a 2, 1, to their scoreline and finish overall leaders with a six point advantage over Nathan Batchelor and Sam Pascoe (3,6).

Third place went to Ian Pinnell and Tom Pickles (-16,2) , then in fourth Alex Barry and Harry Briddon (-10,3) and fifth Andy Smith and Stewart Mears (4,5).

Aussie Michael Quirk and Tim Needham joined the racing and made it count by winning the first race of the day . . . they finished 14th overall.

505 Eurocup – Leaders after 5 races, 1 discard



1st GBR 9215 Roger Gilbert and Ben McGrand 1 2 -5 2 1 – – 6 pts

2nd GBR 903 Nathan Batchelor and Sam Pascoe 2 -6 1 3 6 – – 12 pts

3rd GBR 9238 Ian Pinnell and Tom Pickles 7 4 3 -16 2 – – 16 pts

4th GBR 9093 Alex Barry and Harry Briddon 4 5 8 -10 3 – – 20 pts

5th GBR 9214 Andy Smith and Stewart Mears -12 7 4 4 5 – – 20 q

6th GBR 8935 Michael Sims and Richard Nurse 6 3 -11 6 7 – – 22 pts

7th FRA 9220 Philippe Boite and Marin Carnot -16 8 6 5 4 – – 23 pts

8th GBR 9180 Mark Upton-Brown and Ian Mitchell 8 1 7 8 -9 – – 24 pts

9th GBR 8970 Stuart Bithall and Simon Hiscocks 3 10 2 9 -16 – – 24 pts

10th GER 9169 Tim Boeger and Finn Boeger 5 -12 9 7 8 – – 29 pts

11th FRA 9045 de Kergariou Merue and Tim Bird 10 -13 13 12 10 – – 45 pts

12th GBR 9158 Duncan Barr and Jeremy Troughton 13 11 10 13 -16 – – 47 pts

13th AUS 9134 Michael Quirk and Tim Needham -16 16 16 1 16 – – 49 pts

14th GBR 9179 Tudor Owen and Drystan Harnett 9 9 -16 16 16 – – 50 pts

15th FRA 9219 Elisabeth Neidhart and Pierre Jean Gallo 11 -16 12 11 16 – – 50 pts

