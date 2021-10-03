Burge and Schieber 2021 Fireball National Champions

Matt Burge and Dan Schieber are 2021 Gul Fireball National Champions.

The gale-hit event managed two final races on Sunday before the wind returned to 30+ knots and the event finished after five races.

Arran Holman and James Taylor from Hollowell SC made a (too) late charge to take both race win, and moved into third overall just one point adrift of Chips Howarth and Vyv Townend.

Howarth and Townend blew their chances of overhauling Burge and Schieber with a black flag in the first race, recovering with a third place final race to confirm second overall.

Burge and Schieber from Poole YC maintained their overall lead with second and fifth places, able to discard the fifth place to finish with a healthy 2, 1, 2, 2, scoreline.

Conditions were tough and some ten crews thought better of facing the Chichester Bar, with its renowed mast bending reputation.

2021 Gul Fireball National Championship – Leaders after 5 races, 1 discard (40 entries)

1st GBR 15123 Matt Burge and Dan Schieber 2 1 2 2 -5 – – 7 pts

2nd GBR 15144 Chips Howarth and Vyv Townend 5 3 1 -41 3 – – 12 pts

3rd GBR 1510 Arran Holman and James Taylor -16 7 4 1 1 – – 13 pts

4th GBR 15155 Dave Hall and Paul Constable -8 2 3 6 4 – – 15 pts

5th CZE 15141 Jiri Paruzek and Jakub Kosvica 11 4 5 3 -41 – – 23 pts

6th GBR 15162 Isaac Marsh and Oliver Davenport 7 5 -41 4 7 – – 23 pts

7th GBR 15112 David Sayce and Matt Alvarado -9 9 8 5 2 – – 24 pts

8th GBR 15124 Pete Kyne and Tom Kyne -15 6 7 8 8 – – 29 pts

9th GBR 15150 Steve Chesney and Hugh Watson 1 10 -18 7 17 – – 35 pts

10th GBR 15161 Maria Stanley and Tom Darling 10 11 9 -41 6 – – 36 pts

11th GBR 14928 Anthony and James Willcocks 3 13 12 14 -22 – – 42 pts

12th GBR 15145 Steve and Tom Goacher 13 -20 14 11 9 – – 47 pts

13th GBR 15157 Keith Walker and John Piatt -28 15 11 10 15 – – 51 pts

14th GBR 15149 Chris Turner and Colin Parke -27 16 10 15 14 – – 55 pts

15th GBR 14242 Rupert Smith and Chris Turner 4 -24 19 21 16 – – 60 pts

16th GBR 14941 Derian Scott and Andy Scott 26 12 13 9 -41 – – 60 pts

17th GBR 15075 Andy and Andrea Willcocks 17 -21 16 16 11 – – 60 pts

18th GBR 15147 Paul Cullen and Simon Forbes 6 8 6 -41 41 – – 61 pts

19th GBR 14940 Georgia Booth and Mark Thomas -23 19 20 12 10 – – 61 pts

20th GBR 15166 Simon Kings and Jono Loe 12 17 21 13 -41 – – 63 pts

21st IRE 14990 Frank Miller and Ed Butler -20 14 17 19 20 – – 70 pts

22nd GBR 14391 Christine Slater and Jo Line 22 23 -24 17 12 – – 74 pts

23rd GBR 14893 Mike Partridge and Claire Davis 19 -26 25 18 13 – – 75 pts

24th GBR 14798 Nicholas and Thomas Rees 18 22 23 -24 18 – – 81 pts

25th GBR 14656 Matthew Scott and Douglas Byatt 24 -27 27 22 21 – – 94 pts

26th GBR 15045 Elaine and Graham Slater 21 18 15 -41 41 – – 95 pts

27th GBR 14889 Barry Smith and Rick Spring -29 28 26 23 19 – – 96 pts

28th GBR 14887 Peter Barr and Thomas Payne 25 25 22 -41 41 – – 113 pts

29th GBR 15120 Vincent Horey and Andrew Thompson 14 -41 41 41 41 – – 137 pts

30th GBR 14963 Michael and Adam Whitehouse -41 41 41 20 41 – – 143 pts

Full results available here . . .