Melges 24 European Sailing Series – Final Day

Richard Thompson takes Trieste event



Paolo Brescia wins European Series



Richard Thompson’s Black Seal with Stefano Cherin helming, won the Melges 24 European Sailing Series event in Trieste.

Thompson with Nigel Young, Andrea Tesei, Ewan O’Keefe and Sara Zuppin in the crew finished with a 5 and 2 tied on 19 points with Melgina of Paolo Brescia, taking the event on final race position.

Overnight leader Paolo Brescia’s Melgina of italy (3, 6) finished second overall

In third place and first Corinthian team was Michael Tarabochia’s White Room steered by Luis Tarabochia.

Miles Quinton’s Gill Race Team with James Peters helming finished seventh overall.

Paolo Brescia’s Melgina was the overall winner of the 2021 Melges 24 European Sailing Series.

While German Michael Tarabochia’s White Room secured victory in the Corinthian division.

The trophies and medals of the Melges 24 European Sailing Series 2021 were awarded by Miles Quinton, IM24CA Vice Chair of Europe, who thanked all fifty-one teams from fifteen nations that joined the circuit this season.

Final Top 3 Melges 24 European Sailing Series 2021:

1st – MELGINA ITA 793 Paolo Brescia – 133.5 pts

2nd – ARKANOE BY MONTURA ITA809 Sergio Caramel – 145 pts

3rd – WHITE ROOM GER677 Michael Tarabochia – 180 pts

Final Top 3, Corinthian division Melges 24 European Sailing Series 2021:

1st – WHITE ROOM GER677 Michael Tarabochia – 180 pts – (3rd Overall)

2nd – LENNY EST790 Tõnu Tõniste – 268 pts (6th Overall)

3rd – TAKI 4 Marco Zammarchi – 306 pts (8th Overall)

Full results available here . . .