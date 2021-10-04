Fireflys return to Dell Quay after 50 years

The Firefly dinghy resurgence continues with Dell Quay SC hosting a major Firefly event for the first time in 50 years!

The first Firefly hit the water in 1946 and by 1948 it was the being used for the single-handed class at the 1948 London Olympics sailed at Torbay . . . where a certain Mr Paul Elvstrom won gold.

Not many dinghies can claim that sort of backstory.

At the Dell Quay Open – the oldest new event in the Firefly calendar – 25 keen Firefly teams turned out and enjoyed a wide range of conditions, from drifters to final race conditions that were only for the brave.

Taking all in their stride were multi-class champions Stuart and Lizzie Hudson who after discard were able to count a 1, 1, 1, 2, scoreline for a five point victory.

Second place went to Paul and Ludo Kameen with 10 points and third were Guy and Frances Davison with 13 points.

The Dell Quay Fireflies would like to extend special thanks to event sponsors A-Plan Insurance, Rooster, Spinlock and Langham Brewery and they look forward to raising the bar further in 2022.

Dell Quay SC Firefly Open Meeting

1st 3850 Stuart Hudson and Lizzie Hudson Royal Lymington SC – – 5 pts

2nd 2018 Paul Kameen and Ludo Kameen Bosham SC – – 10 pts

3rd 3318 Guy Davison and Frances Davison Llangorse SC – – 13 pts

4th 498 Mark Tait and Beatrice Tait Dell Quay SC – – 16 pts

5th 3125 Archie Massey and Rosie Massey Dell Quay SC – – 18 pts

6th 3027 Harvey Hillary and Sophia Hillary Dell Quay SC – – 20 pts

7th 3739 Lucy Boreham and Rachel Crebbin Dell Quay SC – – 22 pts

8th 550 Tim Boon and Richard Oliver Dell Quay SC – – 29 pts

9th 3674 Ollie Reynolds and Ted / Arthur Reynolds Dell Quay SC – – 30 pts

10th 3023 Barney Smith and Karen Main RAFYC – – 33 pts

11th 3095 Christian Guy and Ben Sherwood Castaways – – 44 pts

12th 3895 Patch Fillery and Ollie Fillery Dell Quay SC – – 44 pts

13th 3127 Shaun Pollard and Zara Pollard Dell Quay SC – – 44 pts

14th 2560 Alex Olilvie and Loni Mayhew HISC – – 46 pts

15th 2710 Iain May and Charlie May TBA SC – – 48 pts

16th 1522 Ben Green and Fi Edwards Lymington Town SC – – 49 pts

17th 3476 Jason Aldous and Imogen Aldous Papercourt – – 62 pts

18th 2380 Rowan and Hugo Marchant-Williams Dell Quay SC – – 63 pts

19th 2319 Hiram Pargeter and Scott Derham Dell Quay SC – – 65 pts

20th 2390 Douglas Vincett and Isabella Vincett Medina Mariners – – 77 pts

21st 3005 Phil Guilfoyle and Ted / Arthur Reynolds Dell Quay SC – – 81 pts

22nd 2947 Charlie Tavner and Daisy Tavner TBA SC – – 86 pts

23rd 67 John Rutter and Oliver Rutter Dell Quay SC – – 87 pts

24th 4281 Harriet O’Sullivan and Chloe / VivIen O’Sullivan Dell Quay SC – – 96 pts

25th 1809 Tim Martindale and Sarah Martindale Dell Quay SC – – 100 pts

Related Post:

Dinghy History goes on the Block