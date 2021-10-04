INEOS Britannia core team for 37th America’s Cup

INEOS Britannia announce their core team to challenge for 37th America’s Cup.

Ben Ainslie, will continue to lead ‘INEOS Britannia’ on and off the water

James Allison will be technical lead as Chief Technical Officer

Geoffrey Willis will be dedicated to INEOS Britannia as Technical Director

Martin Fischer will lead the design concept team

Giles Scott has re-signed with INEOS Britannia for AC37

Dave Endean is now COO responsible for the day-to-day running and operations.

The British America’s Cup team is further intergrated into Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s INEOS Sport group, which includes the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team, the INEOS Grenadiers cycling team, the All Blacks, and football clubs OGC Nice and FC Lausanne-Sport.

The renamed AC team – INEOS Britannia – will aim to bring together the best of the worlds of high-performance marine and automotive engineering, with the goal to win the America’s Cup for Britain.



Sir Ben Ainslie, will continue to lead the British America’s Cup team ‘INEOS Britannia’ on and off the water into the 37th America’s Cup.

James Allison will be the technical lead as Chief Technical Officer of the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team and INEOS Britannia.

Through Mercedes-AMG F1 Applied Science, Geoffrey Willis will be dedicated to INEOS Britannia as Technical Director, having previously worked in the America’s Cup with Peter de Savary’s Blue Arrow Challenge.

Leading the design concept for INEOS Britannia’s AC75 boat for the 37th America’s Cup campaign will be the highly experienced naval designer, Martin Fischer.

German-born Fischer was most recently a key part of Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli’s design team for two America’s Cup campaigns, after spending 14 years working on the design of hulls and appendages for numerous projects.

Giles Scott, the team’s Tactician in Auckland, has become one of the first sailors to re-sign with the team following his gold medal in the Finn Class in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Dave Endean, Project Director for the team’s 36th America’s Cup campaign, completes the leadership team as COO, responsible for the day-to-day running and operations of the team’s campaign alongside Ainslie.

Mercedes Formula 1 team principal and CEO Toto Wolff was in attendence at the press conference for the intergration of the Ineos Team UK with Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team, although no direct role was announced.

As Challenger of Record, INEOS Britannia and Royal Yacht Squadron Ltd are currently working closely with the Defender Emirates Team New Zealand (ETNZ) and the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron (RNZYS) to define a fair Protocol for the 37th America’s Cup due to be published 17 November 2021.

This will include previously announced initiatives such as retention of the AC75 class, cost reduction measures to attract a higher number of Challengers, a new crew nationality rule and the Women’s and Youth America’s Cup regattas announced last month.

Header Image – Inside Tack host Georgie Ainslie, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, Sir Ben Ainslie, Dave Endean, Toto Wolff and James Allison during the launch of INEOS Britannia.

