505 Eurocup day 2 – Gilbert and McGrand lead

Roger Gilbert and Ben McGrand take a one point lead after three races were completed on day 2 of the 505 Eurocup Open at Hayling Island SC.

Just one point back are Nathan Batchelor and Sam Pascoe (2,6,1) on 9 points with in third overall Ian Pinnell and Tom Pickles (7,4,3) with 14 points.

After the first day of competition was cancelled due to the strong wind and rough sea conditions in Hayling Bay, day two saw conditions reduce sufficiantly to complete three races.

Gilbert and McGrand took the first race of the day ahead of Batchelor and Pascoe, with Stuart Bithall and Simon Hiscocks in third.

The second race went to Mark Upton-Brown and Ian Mitchell, with Gilbert and McGrand second and Michael Sims and Richard Nursetaking third place.

In the final race of the day Batchelor and Pascoe took the win ahead of Bithall and Hiscocks, with in third place Pinnell and Pickles.

Bithall and Hiscocks are in fourth overall with 15 points, Upton-Brown and Mitchell fifth on 16 points and sixth Alex Barry and Harry Briddon with 17 points.

505 Eurocup – Leaders after 3 races

1st GBR 9215 Roger Gilbert and Ben McGrand 1 2 5 – – 8 pts

2nd GBR 903 Nathan Batchelor and Sam Pascoe 2 6 1 – – 9 pts

3rd GBR 9238 Ian Pinnell and Tom Pickles 7 4 3 – – 14 pts

4th GBR 8970 Stuart Bithall and Simon Hiscocks 3 10 2 – – 15 pts

5th GBR 9180 Mark Upton-Brown and Ian Mitchell 8 1 7 – – 16 pts

6th GBR 9093 Alex Barry and Harry Briddon 4 5 8 – – 17 pts

7th GBR 8935 Michael Sims and Richard Nurse 6 3 11 – – 20 pts

8th GBR 9214 Andy Smith and Stewart Mears 12 7 4 – – 23 pts

9th GER 9169 Tim Boeger and Finn Boeger 5 12 9 – – 26 pts

10th FRA 9220 philippe Boite and Marin Carnot 16.0 UFD 8 6 – – 30 pts

11th GBR 9179 Tudor Owen and Drystan Harnett 9 9 16.0 DNC – – 34 pts

12th GBR 9158 Duncan Barr and Jeremy Troughton 13 11 10 – – 34 pts

13th FRA 9045 de Kergariou Merue and Tim Bird 10 13 13 – – 36 pts

14th FRA 9219 Elisabeth Neidhart and Pierre Jean Gallo 11 16.0 DNF 12 – – 39 pts

15th AUS 9134 Michael Quirk and Tim Needham 16.0 DNC 16.0 DNC 16.0 DNC – – 48 pts