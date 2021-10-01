Fireball National Championships – Burge and Schieber take lead on Day 2

Matt Burge and Dan Schieber have a four point lead after three races were completed on day 2 of the Fireball National Championships at Hayling Island SC.

In second place are Chips Howarth and Vyv Townend (5,3,1) with 9 points and in third place are Dave Hall and Paul Constable (8,2,3) on 13 points.

After the first day of competition was cancelled due to the strong wind and rough sea conditions in Hayling Bay, day two saw conditions reduce sufficiantly to complete three races.

Winners ofthe first race were Steve Chesney and Hugh Watson (1,10,18) ahead of Burge and Schieber, with Anthony and James Willcocks in third.

Burge and Schieber took race 2 ahead of Hall and Constable, with Howarth and Townend in third place.

In the final race of the day, Howarth and Townend took the win ahead of Burge and Schieber with Hall and Constable in third, keeping the leading group tight.

Jiri Paruzek and Jakub Kosvica of the Czech Replublic hold fourth with 20 points and in fifth place are Paul Cullen and Simon Forbes, with local pair David Sayce and Matt Alvarado sixth.

2021 Fireball National Championship – Leaders after 3 races (40 entries)

1st GBR 15123 Matt Burge and Dan Schieber 2 1 2 – – 5 pts

2nd GBR 15144 Chips Howarth and Vyv Townend 5 3 1 – – 9 pts

3rd GBR 15155 Dave Hall and Paul Constable 8 2 3 – – 13 pts

4th CZE 15141 Jiri Paruzek and Jakub Kosvica 11 4 5 – – 20 pts

5th GBR 15147 Paul Cullen and Simon Forbes 6 8 6 – – 20 pts

6th GBR 15112 David Sayce and Matt Alvarado 9 9 8 – – 26 pts

7th GBR 1510 Arran Holman and James Taylor 16 7 4 – – 27 pts

8th GBR 14928 Anthony Willcocks and James Willcocks 3 13 12 – – 28 pts

9th GBR 15124 Pete Kyne and Tom Kyne 15 6 7 – – 28 pts

10th GBR 15150 Steve Chesney and Hugh Watson 1 10 18 – – 29 pts

11th GBR 15161 Maria Stanley and Tom Darling 10 11 9 – – 30 pts

12th GBR 14242 Rupert Smith and Chris Turner 4 24 19 – – 47 pts

13th GBR 15145 Steve Goacher and Tom Goacher 13 20 14 – – 47 pts

14th GBR 15166 Simon Kings and Jono Loe 12 17 21 – – 50 pts

15th GBR 14941 Derian Scott and Andy Scott 26 12 13 – – 51 pts

16th IRE 14990 Frank Miller and Ed Butler 20 14 17 – – 51 pts

17th GBR 15162 Isaac Marsh and Oliver Davenport 7 5 41.0 DNC – – 53 pts

18th GBR 15149 Chris Turner and Colin Parke 27 16 10 – – 53 pts

19th GBR 15157 Keith Walker and John Piatt 28 15 11 – – 54 pts

20th GBR 15045 Elaine Slater and Graham Slater 21 18 15 – – 54 pts

21st GBR 15075 Andy Willcocks and Andrea Willcocks 17 21 16 – – 54 pts

22nd GBR 14940 Georgia Booth and Mark Thomas 23 19 20 – – 62 pts

23rd GBR 14798 Nicholas Rees and Thomas Rees 18 22 23 – – 63 pts

24th GBR 14391 Christine Slater and Jo Line 22 23 24 – – 69 pts

25th GBR 14893 Mike Partridge and Claire Davis 19 26 25 – – 70 pts

26th GBR 14887 Peter Barr and Thomas Payne 25 25 22 – – 72 pts

27th GBR 14656 Matthew Scott and Douglas Byatt 24 27 27 – – 78 pts

28th GBR 14889 Barry Smith and Rick Spring 29 28 26 – – 83 pts

29th GBR 15120 Vincent Horey and Andrew Thompson 14 41.0 DNC 41.0 DNC – – 96 pts

Full results available here . . .