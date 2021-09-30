New rules for towing a trailer mean more drivers will be able to tow from autumn 2021.

The UK government is changing the rules for towing a trailer for individuals that passed their driving test after 1 January 1997.

The changes, set to come into effect in the autumn, will mean that if you passed your car driving test from 1 January 1997, you will be allowed to tow trailers up to 3,500kg maximum authorised mass (MAM).

Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) will update your driving licence record to show that you’re allowed to tow trailers.

You will get category BE added to your driving licence when you get a new photocard driving licence.

British Marine understands that you do not need to contact DVLA for this to be added to your license. It will be done automatically.

Previously, you would have had to pass a car and trailer test to tow a larger trailer.

The changes will not affect anyone that passed their driving test before 1 January 1997.

More information can be found here . . .