British Marine update their excellent COVID-19 information Microsite

The British Marine trade association has a very useful COVID-19 Microsite which has been updated to explain the UK Governments latest three-tiered system of local COVID-19 alert levels in England.

The Prime Minister has set out how the UK Government will further simplify and standardise local rules by introducing a three-tiered system of local COVID-19 alert levels in England.

But undoubtedly there will be more detail that will follow over the next few days. British Marine is now reviewing the back to business industry guidance in reference to the changes.

Three tier alert level system

The Government announced the new three tier system for COVID-19 control, which came into effect on Wednesday. Every part of England will be designated as of the following three alert zones:



Local COVID Alert Level – Medium

This is for areas where national restrictions continue to be in place. This means:

All businesses and venues can continue to operate, in a COVID-secure manner, other than those that remain closed in law, such as nightclubs

Certain businesses selling food or drink on their premises are required to close between 10pm and 5am

Businesses and venues selling food for consumption off the premises can continue to do so after 10pm as long as this is through delivery service, click-and-collect or drive-thru

Schools, universities and places of worship remain open

Weddings and funerals can go ahead with restrictions on the number of attendees

Organised indoor sport and exercise classes can continue to take place, provided the ‘Rule of Six’ is followed

People must not meet in groups larger than 6, indoors or outdoors

Local COVID Alert Level – High

This is for areas with a higher level of infections. This means the following additional measures are in place:

People must not meet with anybody outside their household or support bubble in any indoor setting, whether at home or in a public place

People must not meet in a group of more than 6 outside, including in a garden or other space

People should aim to reduce the number of journeys they make where possible. If they need to travel, they should walk or cycle where possible, or to plan ahead and avoid busy times and routes on public transport

Local COVID Alert Level – Very High

This is for areas with a very high level of infections. The Government will set a baseline of measures for any area in this local alert level. Consultation with local authorities will determine additional measures.

The baseline means the below additional measures are in place:

Pubs and bars must close, and can only remain open where they operate as if they were a restaurant – which means serving substantial meals, like a main lunchtime or evening meal. They may only serve alcohol as part of such a meal

Wedding receptions are not allowed

People must not meet with anybody outside their household or support bubble in any indoor or outdoor setting, whether at home or in a public space. The Rule of Six applies in open public spaces like parks and beaches

People should try to avoid travelling outside the ‘Very High’ area they are in, or entering a ‘Very High’ area, other than for things like work, education, accessing youth services, to meet caring responsibilities or if they are in transit

People should avoid staying overnight in another part of the UK if they are resident in a ‘Very High’ area, or avoid staying overnight in a ‘Very High’ area if they are resident elsewhere

People will be able to check what alert level any particular area is in through an online postcode checker.

For more information regarding the various UK Government support payments, Job Support Scheme Guidance and Test and Trace Support Payment Scheme etc., read more here at the British Marine COVID-19 Microsite

