Happy New Year to all as we stumble into 2022

With even the few UK sailing events at this time of the year already being cancelled, it seems that little has changed despite the best efforts of national governments.

For all their vaccination rollouts and on-off restriction regimes, the Covid-19 infection numbers continue to head ever higher.

With over 2.8 million active cases in the UK and adding 160,000+ cases per day it does not look as if we are about to return to normality any time soon.

So, while hope springs eternal and plans are made and schedules are posted . . . the reality looks like another year of last-minute cancellations and travel restrictions.

For Paris 2024 Olympic aspirants it could well be a case of less haste more speed.

A year was effectively lopped off the normal four-year cycle, and with the wholesale revamp of the sailing events – removing two dinghy events and introducing four new board events – the RYA preparation programme has some catching up to do.

World Sailing seems still in deep hibernation while they rearrange the furniture, with the website struggling to make any progress to the promised uplands.

It seems that clear direction from the top is still a work in progress.

So Happy New Year everyone, get jabbed and carry on!

