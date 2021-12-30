boot Düsseldorf cancelled

German media is reporting that the boot Düsseldorf 2022 boat show is to be cancelled.

The German government recently announced the cancellation of events taking place with over 750 visitors until the end of January, due to the rapid rise of the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

The boot Düsseldorf show, due to take place from the 22 – 30 January 2022, normally has around 250,000 visitors. The event was also cancelled in 2021.

German media Rheinische Post has reported that Messe Düsseldorf President and CEO Wolfram Diener commented “We cancel the trade fair with a heavy heart. We bow to health protection and see it as a civic duty.”

Oyster Yachts CEO and Owner Richard Hadida had already announced their withdraw from boot Düsseldorf as new covid variant and transmissions spiked across Europe.

