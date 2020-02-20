Boat Shows cancelled due to coronavirus

On Valentines Day, JIBS 2020 the Tokyo boat show, confirmed it was to go ahead, but just five days later it has cancelled due to the coronavirus.

The Japan International Boat Show has announced that they have decided to cancel JIBS 2020 and it will not be postponed. 200 exhibiting companies and organizations were due at the show.



JIBS 2020 joins five other shows in SE Asia, due to take place in March or April, that have either cancelled or postponed to a later date.

Japan (5- 8 March), Taiwan (12-15 March), Shanghai (31 March – 2 April), Hong Kong (23-26 April), and the Singapore show (19-22 March) have cancelled. The Korea Boat Show has announced a new, later date.

This brings the number of cancelled or postponed shows in SE Asia to six.

The Dubai International Boat Show is to go ahead next month as planned from March 10-14, at the new Dubai Harbour Marina.

To date, European boat shows are continuing: Tulln, Austria – Budapest, Hungary – Zagreb, Croatia – Moscow, Russia – Stockholm, Sweden, and Tallinn, Estonia are still on.

Boat shows in Britain, the USA and Canada are also uneffected.

Tuesday (18 Feb) the Singapore Sailing Federation announced that the Singapore Youth Sailing Championship (14 – 17 March) were cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

