Clipper Race batten down the hatches ahead of cyclone

The Clipper Race is currently monitoring an imminent tropical low-pressure system which is likely to develop into a cyclone.

The timing of this depression will impact the departure for Race 7, and the fleet will now depart Airlie Beach on 26 January (4 days after the original planned departure).

The weather system is currently predicted to develop into a Category 3 cyclone. After development, it should move in a south-westerly direction where it is predicted to make landfall on the Queensland coast around 24 January.

Race 7 will only commence when the Clipper Race Office is certain that it is safe for it to do so.

The yachts have been prepared for heavy weather and secured. The prep work includes the booms being lowered and secured, any loose equipment being stowed below deck and doubling up on all mooring lines.

Coral Sea Marina Resort offers the best shelter in the area, and given the location and surrounding topography, may also afford some extra protection from the storm force south-easterly to easterly winds when they peak.

The fleet departure on 26 January is subject to the weather on the day.

