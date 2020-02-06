2020 Games to go ahead despite Coronavirus outbreak

The Japan Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe, stated Monday that the Tokyo 2020 Games would proceed as planned despite the coronavirus outbreak.

At least 45 cases have been reported in Japan, the highest total outside mainland China.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games are due to officially begin on Friday, 24 July and is expected to welcome over 900,000 visitors a day.

Many national sailing teams are expected to relocate to the sailing venue of Enoshima in May to train/acclimatise ahead of the Games.

The final of World Sailing’s Hempel World Cup Series is due to take place at Enoshima between 14 and 21 June as a prelude to the Olympic sailing events.

Japanese companies are encouraging their employees to work from home to prevent exposing them to the virus on congested public transport and in offices.

The Clipper Race, in consultation with the organising committees in both Sanya and Zhuhai, has amended its race schedule and delayed its arrival into China.

The fleet, currently racing from Australia, will now head to Subic Bay in the Philippines.

China’s national health commission reported that there were 28,018 confirmed cases throughout the country, and that the death toll from the coronavirus outbreak had reached 563.

The number of confirmed cases in mainland China has surpassed the number seen during the roughly six-month-long SARS outbreak.

To date the World Health Organization has not designated the coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic.

