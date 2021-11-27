30 year Sentence for Official in Rio Olympic Bid Corruption Scheme

Former head of Brazil’s Olympic committee, Carlos Nuzman, sentenced to 30+ years for bribery to buy votes in the Brazilian city’s successful bid to host the 2016 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Nuzman was found guilty of corruption, criminal organisation, money laundering and tax evasion in a decision announced by judge Marcelo Bretas, head of the 7th Federal Criminal Court in Rio de Janeiro.

Duncan Mackay of insidethegames.biz reported that . . .

‘In October 2017, Nuzman was arrested as part of an investigation called “Operation Unfair Play” on suspicion of organising a $2 million (£1.5 million/€1.8 million) bribe of members of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to host the 2016 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

Former Rio de Janeiro Governor Sérgio Cabral and Leonardo Gryner, the former director general of Rio 2016, were also sentenced to prison terms.

Judge Bretas claimed Nuzman, an IOC member between 2000 and 2012, was the architect of the scheme.’

The IOC told insidethegames that they were waiting to receive information from the Brazilian courts before deciding what further action to take.

Nuzman’s lawyer confirmed they would be appealing against the verdict.

Full insidethegames.biz article here . . .