Podium finish for Aldridge and Bainbridge at Fuerteventura KiteFoil World Series

Great Britain’s Ellie Aldridge finished second and Connor Bainbridge third in the penultimate IKA KiteFoil World Series event on Fuerteventura.

Poema Newland (image above) of France dominated the women’s division, winning the trophy ahead of Great Britain’s Ellie Aldridge.

While Max Maeder (image above) of Singapore came out on top in a thrilling duel with Axel Mazella from France with Bainbridge in third place.

Now it’s only a couple of days rest before the circuit moves across to the sunny Canaries for the series finale, 2021 KiteFoil World Series Gran Canaria. This time next week the outright champions of the World Series are set to be crowned.



Big offshore gusts and sunny skies delivered a barnstorming conclusion to the 2021 KiteFoil World Series Fuerteventura.

Poema Newland was the stand-out female performer at this event, finishing 32 points ahead of Ellie Aldridge.

While Valeria Garashchenko turned on the speed Saturday to race past Spain’s Gisela Puledo and take the final podium spot for the Russian Federation.

In the men, as the fleet launched off the line for the first of six races, it was clear that Maeder and Mazella would be closely matched.

At the top of the course on the second lap, Maeder lead, but made the same mistake he made on the opening day and missed the finish, he could only recover to 14th, while Mazella cruised home for the win.

Maeder got his head together after that, winning four of the next five races and finishing second in the other, unstoppable in the big conditions.

2021 KiteFoil World Series Fuerteventura – Men (12 races, 3 discards)

1st SGP Max Maeder 13pts

2nd FRA Axel Mazella 17pts

3rd GBR Connor Bainbridge 25pts

2021 KiteFoil World Series Fuerteventura – Women (12 races, 3 discards)

1st FRA Poema Newland 142pts

2nd GBR Ellie Aldridge 174pts

3rd RYF Valeria Garashchenko 197pts

GBR:

7th GBR Maddy Anderson

12th GBR Lily Young

2021 KiteFoil World Series Fuerteventura – Under 19 (12 races, 3 discards)

1st SGP Max Maeder 13pts

2nd ITA Riccardo Pianosi 46pts

3rd FRA Ulysse Dereeper 125pts

2021 KiteFoil World Series Fuerteventura – Masters (12 races, 3 discards)

1st DEN James Johnsen 174pts

2nd SUI Kari Eisenhut 226pts

3rd DEN Frederik Jorgensen 287pts

Full results available here . . .