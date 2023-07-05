British Sailing Team test the waters for Paris 2024

Paris 2024 Sailing Test Event – 7-16 July 2023

The Paris 2024 sailing test event runs from 9 to 16 July 2023, and is a dress rehearsal for the next Games and will feature all ten Events with only one entry per nation in each of the ten classes as per the actual Paris 2024 event.

The venue will of course be at the Marseille Marina and the racing areas will be in Rade Sud de Marseille all as proposed for the actual Games in 2024.

Also as intended the regatta will consist of an opening series and a medal race or medal series. The top ten ranked boats at the end of the opening series of each event will progress to the medal race or medal series.

For the test event, some 269 boats/boards have been accepted, roughly the number expected to qualify from an anticipated 65 National Olympic Committees for the actual Games.

The Britsh competitors were named some weeks ago and for most this will be their first regatta, and although only two of the crews – Nacra 17 and women’s IQFoil – hold No.1 world rankings, all the selected members are the top ranked of the Britsh squad.



Run strictly to the proposed Olympic format for 2024 and if previous RYA Team practice is followed they are likely to be named for the Paris Games which begins on 28 July 2024 and runs through to 8 August 2024.

This Olympics is a very different format to previous games, with four new foiling board classes. Others have carried over and the ILCA 6 and 49erFX have still yet to see a British podium finish.

While the new 49er and 470 crews face a considerable challenge to raise their game to that of the Tokyo crews, who both took Gold.

At the previous Tokyo test event, Britain finished with six medals – 3 silver and 3 bronze – which sets the bar for the team at Marseille next week.

British Sailing Team for the Olympic test event and their World Sailing ranking

Nacra 17 Mixed – John Gimson* and Anna Burnet* – No. 1

iQFOiL Women – Emma Wilson* – No. 1

iQFOiL Men – Sam Sills – No. 6

Formula Kite Men – Connor Bainbridge – No. 24

Formula Kite Women – Ellie Aldridge – No. 7

ILCA 6 Women – Hannah Snellgrove – No. 37

ILCA 7 Men – Micky Beckett – No. 4

49er Men – James Peters and Fynn Sterritt – No. 15

49erFX Women – Saskia Tidey* and Freya Black – No. 16

470 Mixed – Martin Wrigley and Bettine Harris – No. 14

* competed at previous Olympics

Following the Paris Test Event will be the Allianz Sailing World Championships in Holland, the Formula Kite Europeans in Portsmouth, UK, and the 49er, 49erFX and Nacra 17 Europeans in Portugal, which should confirm the final British Sailing Team for Paris 2024.

2023 Paris Test Event Schedule

